49ers Steelers Football
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) looks to throw Sunday afternoon against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Purdy threw two touchdown passes as the 49ers won, 30-7.

 Matt Durisko The Associated Press

Brock Purdy threw for 220 yards and two touchdowns to Brandon Aiyuk in his return from offseason elbow surgery and the San Francisco 49ers drilled the Pittsburgh Steelers, 30-7, on Sunday.

Purdy, who went from the last pick in the 2022 draft to entrenched starter in San Francisco after leading the 49ers to the NFC championship game, was crisp while completing 19 of 29 passes, including scoring strikes of 8 and 19 yards to Aiyuk.

