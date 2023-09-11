Brock Purdy threw for 220 yards and two touchdowns to Brandon Aiyuk in his return from offseason elbow surgery and the San Francisco 49ers drilled the Pittsburgh Steelers, 30-7, on Sunday.
Purdy, who went from the last pick in the 2022 draft to entrenched starter in San Francisco after leading the 49ers to the NFC championship game, was crisp while completing 19 of 29 passes, including scoring strikes of 8 and 19 yards to Aiyuk.
Christian McCaffery ran for 151 yards and caught three passes for 17 more for the 49ers (1-0), who looked every bit the dominant force it was down the stretch last season when Purdy took over at quarterback.
Nick Bosa, a handful of days removed from signing the richest contract ever awarded to a defensive player, had two tackles and a quarterback hit. The 49ers didn’t need the reigning AP Defensive Player of the Year to wreak his unique brand of havoc to keep the Steelers and second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett in check.
Pickett completed 31 of 46 for 232 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions as the optimism that followed a preseason in which the first-team offense scored a touchdown in each of the five drives Pickett was on the field faded quickly.
Pittsburgh either punted or turned the ball over in each of its first five possessions as the 49ers quickly built a 20-0 lead. Purdy found Aiyuk in the end zone twice, both times with veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson in coverage.
Ravens 25, Texas 9 — At Baltimore: J.K. Dobbins ran for an early touchdown before leaving with a torn Achilles tendon, Justice Hill scored twice in the second half as Baltimore pulled away. Ravens coach John Harbaugh announced Dobbins’ injury after the game and said he would miss the rest of the season, a significant blow to Baltimore’s offense.
Browns 24, Bengals 3 — At Cleveland: Deshaun Watson ran for a touchdown and threw for another, and Cleveland’s defense bottled up Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow. Watson bolted for a 13-yard TD late in the first half, making the kind of dynamic play the Browns envisioned when they signed him to a $230 million contract in 2022. Watson missed 11 games last season for violating the league’s personal conduct policy but is in uniform from the start this season.
Jaguars 31, Colts 21 — At Indianapolis: Tank Bigsby made up for a big mistake by scoring the go-ahead touchdown and Travis Etienne Jr. added a 26-yard scoring run to seal Jacksonville’s win over Indianapolis. The AFC South champs snapped a five-game losing streak at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Saints 16, Titans 15 — At New Orleans: Derek Carr passed for 305 yards and a touchdown in a difficult but successful debut for New Orleans, which held on to beat Tennessee. The Saints’ defense did not allow a touchdown, intercepted Ryan Tannehill three times, sacked him three times, and stopped Tennessee on 10 of 12 third down plays.
Falcons 24, Panthers 10 — At Atlanta: Bijan Robinson outshined top overall pick Bryce Young in their NFL debuts, leading Atlanta past Carolina. Young was intercepted twice by Jessie Bates in a rough start for the former Alabama star who is being counted on to lead a resurgence for the Panthers.
Commanders 20, Cardinals 16 — At Landover, Md.: Sam Howell threw a touchdown pass and ran for another score to make up for two turnovers and Washington rallied to beat Arizona in its first game under new ownership. In front of a sellout crowd and with several prominent alumni back to celebrate the start of a new era, the Commanders were sloppy with a pair of turnovers and several penalties along the offensive line that allowed Howell to be sacked six times.
Dolphins 36, Chargers 34 — At Inglewood, Calif.: Tua Tagovailoa threw for 466 yards and three touchdowns, Tyreek Hill had 11 catches for 215 yards and two scores, and Miami rallied past Los Angeles. Hill caught a 4-yard pass in the right corner of the end zone with 1:45 remaining for the clinching touchdown as the Dolphins finished with 536 yards of offense.
Eagles 25, Patriots 20 — At Foxborough, Mass.: Jalen Hurts threw a touchdown pass and Darius Slay had a 70-yard interception return for a score as Philadelphia built a big early lead, then hung on to beat New England. The Eagles capitalized on two early turnovers by the Patriots, spoiling a day when New England honored former quarterback Tom Brady at halftime.
Rams 30, Seahawks 13 — At Seattle: Matthew Stafford threw for 334 yards even without favorite target Cooper Kupp, Kyren Williams ran for two touchdowns, and Los Angeles stunned Seattle. Stafford was brilliant picking apart Seattle’s secondary for the 58th 300-yard passing game of his career. He did it without Kupp, who will miss at least the first four games with a hamstring injury.
Raiders 17, Broncos 16 — At Denver: Jimmy Garoppolo threw two touchdown passes to fellow newcomer Jakobi Meyers in their debuts for Las Vegas, which spoiled Sean Payton’s first game as Denver’s coach. The Raiders stretched their winning streak over their AFC West rivals to seven games despite the absence of star pass rusher Chandler Jones, who’s involved in a feud with the front office.