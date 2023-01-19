Texas Iowa St Basketball
Buy Now

Iowa State guard Jaren Holmes (13) celebrates as he walks off the court after a 78-67 victory over Texas on Tuesday night.

 Charlie Neibergall The Associated Press

Once again, Iowa State is doing what it wasn’t supposed to do.

The Cyclones made the biggest turnaround ever by a power conference team when they went from winning two games in 2020-21 to winning 22 and reaching the NCAA Sweet 16 last season.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.