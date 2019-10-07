After Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph was knocked unconscious by a head-high hit in the third quarter Sunday, Justin Tucker made a 46-yard field goal in overtime to lift the Baltimore Ravens past the Steelers, 26-23.
Visiting Baltimore (3-2) snapped a two-game skid when safety Marlon Humphrey stripped Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and recovered the fumble at the Pittsburgh 34. Tucker knocked through the winner four plays later. He also forced overtime with a field goal 14 seconds from the end of regulation.
Lamar Jackson threw for 161 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions and also ran for a game-high 70 yards. Mark Ingram ran for a touchdown for the Ravens, who won in Pittsburgh (1-4) for the second straight season.
Rudolph threw for 131 yards and a score before suffering a concussion following a hit to the chin by Baltimore safety Earl Thomas. Backup Devlin Hodges played admirably in Rudolph’s place, throwing for 68 yards and directing a pair of scoring drives after Rudolph’s exit. James Conner ran for 55 yards and a touchdown for Pittsburgh.
Saints 31, Buccaneers 24 — At New Orleans: Teddy Bridgewater passed for 314 yards and four touchdowns to remain unbeaten in three starts for the Saints this season. With Bridgewater getting increasingly accustomed to playing for the injured Drew Brees, he had his best game yet for New Orleans (4-1) against a Tampa Bay defense that entered the game ranked second to last in the NFL against the pass.
Patriots 33, Redskins 7 — At Landover, Md.: Tom Brady picked apart the lowly Redskins, helped the Patriots stay unbeaten and climbed past a former NFL star in the record book. Brady threw for 348 yards and three touchdowns, and the Patriots got another strong performance from their defense. Now in his 20th season, Brady whisked by Brett Favre into third place on the career list with 71,923 yards passing. The 42-year-old Brady now trails only Peyton Manning (71,940 yards) and Drew Brees (74,845).
Panthers 34, Jaguars 27 — At Charlotte, N.C.: Christian McCaffrey tied a career high with 237 yards from scrimmage and scored three touchdowns, Brian Burns returned a fumble 56 yards for a touchdown and had a strip-sack in the fourth quarter. McCaffrey set a franchise record with an 84-yard TD run and scored on a 5-yard run when he somersaulted into the end zone. He also caught an 18-yard TD pass from Kyle Allen before leaving with five minutes remaining after cramping.
Bills 14, Titans 7 — At Nashville, Tenn.: Josh Allen threw for 219 yards and two touchdowns as Buffalo won a defensive showdown for its third straight win in this series. The Bills (4-1) now have won three consecutive games away from Buffalo for the first time since 2004, though so many Buffalo fans traveled here it felt much more like a home game. It’s also the first time they’ve started a season perfect through three road games since 1993.
Cardinals 26, Bengals 23 — At Cincinnari: Rookie Kyler Murray ran for a touchdown and led the Cardinals on a drive to Zane Gonzalez’s 31-yard field goal on the final play as the Cardinals got their first win under coach Kliff Kingsbury. In a matchup of winless teams, the Cardinals (1-3-1) were a little bit better, with their Heisman Trophy winner making the difference. Murray ran 6 yards for Arizona’s first touchdown and saved the Cardinals after a late defensive collapse. Andy Dalton threw a pair of touchdown passes that tied it 23-23 with 2:00 to go.
Darlington, Wis., native Alex Erickson caught one pass for seven yards. He also returned one punt 10 yards.
Texans 53, Falcons 32 — At Houston: Deshaun Watson threw for a career-high 426 yards and tied his personal best with five touchdown passes, including three to Will Fuller. A week after scoring a season-low 10 points in a loss to Carolina, Watson and Houston’s offense bounced back on a day he was 28 of 33 and became the first player to top 400 yards passing against the Falcons since Week 16 of 2012.
Eagles 31, Jets 6 — At Philadelphia: Nate Gerry returned an interception for a score and Orlando Scandrick took a strip-sack the distance. The Eagles (3-2) smothered third-string quarterback Luke Falk and overwhelmed New York’s offense on a day Carson Wentz was ordinary. Wentz threw for 189 yards and one touchdown. Jordan Howard ran for 62 yards and one TD.
Broncos 20, Chargers 13 — At Carson, Calif.: Phillip Lindsay ran for 114 yards and Denver’s defense forced three turnovers as the Broncos got their first win under Vic Fangio. Joe Flacco completed 14 of 20 passes for 162 yards and a touchdown as Denver (1-4) raced to a 17-0 lead in the second quarter and held on for the 500th victory in franchise history. Los Angeles (2-3) struggled most of the day and had two turnovers inside the Denver 5. The Chargers got within 17-10 midway through the fourth quarter, but Denver’s Brandon McManus put it out of reach with a 46-yard field goal with 1:55 remaining.