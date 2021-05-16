UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Vanessa Bryant took Michael Jordan’s hand and walked down from the stage, a familiar chant breaking out throughout the arena as she made her way back to her seat.
“Kobe! Kobe! Kobe!” the crowd shouted.
With that, he was — officially, finally — a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Kobe Bryant is in the Hall now, along with contemporaries Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett, headliners of a group of nine who got their delayed and long-awaited enshrinement on Saturday night, more than a year after being announced as the Hall’s Class of 2020.
“Right now, I’m sure he’s laughing in heaven, because I’m about to praise him in public,” Vanessa Bryant said.
And she did, her purple dress matching the traditional Los Angeles Lakers color, capping the night by giving the speech that her husband was not here to deliver.
“There will never be anyone like Kobe,” Vanessa Bryant said. “Kobe was one of a kind. He was special. He was humble — off the court — but bigger than life.”
Bryant, Duncan and Garnett were joined in the class by three-time NCAA champion coach Kim Mulkey, two-time NBA champion coach Rudy Tomjanovich, four-time Olympic gold medalist Tamika Catchings, three-time Final Four coach Eddie Sutton, 1,000-game winner Barbara Stevens and longtime FIBA secretary general Patrick Baumann.
Bryant wasn’t the only member to be inducted posthumously; so were Sutton and Baumann. Sutton’s son Sean Sutton delivered a recorded message on his father’s behalf; Baumann’s son, Paul, and daughter, Bianca, did the same for their father.
BASEBALL
Source: Dodgers signing Pujols
LOS ANGELES — A person with knowledge of the deal says the Los Angeles Dodgers are signing veteran first baseman Albert Pujols to a major league deal.
The source spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because the deal isn’t expected to be finalized until Monday. The Los Angeles Times first reported the agreement.
The 41-year-old Pujols left the Los Angeles Angels earlier this month after nearly 10 seasons with the Dodgers’ Orange County rivals. The oldest player in the majors batted .198 this season with five homers and 12 RBIs for the Angels.
Pujols was in the final season of a 10-year, $240 million contract with the Angels, who didn’t win a playoff game during his tenure.
HOCKEY
Lawsuit alleges sexual assault by former Minnesota assistant coach
MINNEAPOLIS — A 1980s University of Minnesota hockey recruit is among five men suing a former Gophers assistant coach and the school as well as other hockey organizations on allegations they were sexually assaulted by the coach and it was covered up.
The federal lawsuit filed Thursday in Minnesota accuses Thomas “Chico” Adrahtas of blindfolding his teenage and college-age victims and sexually assaulting them while making them believe a woman named “Sheila” was performing a sex act on them. The other plaintiffs say they were similarly preyed upon while playing hockey for Adrahtas in Illinois, and the Amateur Hockey Association Illinois and USA Hockey, the sport’s national governing body, failed to protect them.
AUTO RACING
Cindric recovers for Xfinity win
DOVER, Del. — Austin Cindric saved his car from a serious spin early in the race and dominated late Saturday at Dover International Speedway and won his third Xfinity Series race of the season. Josh Berry, who makes his Cup debut today, was second and Justin Allgaier was third.
IndyCar adds another 1st-time winner
INDIANAPOLIS — Rinus VeeKay continued IndyCar’s youth movement Saturday by scoring his first career victory with a win on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
The Dutchman became the third first-time winner through five races this season — the most at this point in the season since 2013. The 20-year-old is the fourth winner 24 or younger to reach victory lane this season, joining Alex Palou, Colton Herta, and Pato O’Ward.
TENNIS
Djokovic, Nadal to meet in Italian Open final
ROME — Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal won a total of three matches over younger players on Saturday and will renew their record-setting rivalry in the Italian Open final today — exactly two weeks before Roland Garros starts.
Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas, 4-6, 7-5, 7-5, in a grueling, rain-delayed quarterfinal that began on Friday. Then the top-ranked Serb returned a few hours later against local favorite Lorenzo Sonego for a 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-2 victory.
Nadal ended the surprising clay-court run of American Reilly Opelka, 6-4, 6-4.