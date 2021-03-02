Here is a capsule look at tonight’s games:
No. 15 TEXAS (14-7, 8-6 Big 12) at IOWA STATE (2-18, 0-15)
Time: 6 p.m.
TV: ESPN+
Bottom line: Texas looks to give Iowa State its 17th straight loss to ranked opponents. Iowa State’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 16 Seton Hall Pirates, 76-66, on Dec. 8, 2019. Texas fell, 68-59, at Texas Tech in its last outing.
Key contributor: Coleman has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Texas field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 14 field goals and 18 assists in those games.
Cold spell: Iowa State has lost its last seven home games, scoring an average of 62.7 points while giving up 75.7.
No. 4 ILLINOIS (18-6, 14-4 Big Ten)
at No. 2 MICHIGAN (18-1, 13-1)
Time: 6 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Bottom line: Two top-5 teams battle as Illinois visits Michigan in a Big Ten showdown. Illinois is 4-3 against ranked opponents this season, while Michigan has won six of seven against ranked teams.
Squad leadership: The Fighting Illini have been led by Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn. Dosunmu has averaged 20.1 points, six rebounds and 5.1 assists while Cockburn has put up 17.7 points and 9.9 rebounds per game. The Wolverines have been anchored by Hunter Dickinson and Isaiah Livers, who are averaging 14.8 and 14.5 points, respectively.
Stingy defense: Michigan has held opposing teams to 38.4 percent shooting from the field this year, the lowest percentage among all Division I teams.
No. 25 WISCONSIN (16-9, 10-8 Big Ten) at No. 23 PURDUE (16-8, 11-6)
Time: 8 p.m.
TV: ESPN2
Bottom line: Purdue looks for its fifth straight win over Wisconsin at Mackey Arena. The last victory for the Badgers at Purdue was a 72-58 win on Jan. 25, 2014.
Creating offense: D’Mitrik Trice has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Wisconsin field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 17 field goals and 16 assists in those games.
Did you know: The Wisconsin offense has recorded a turnover on only 13.5 percent of its possessions, which is the second-best rate in the nation. The Purdue defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.4 percent of all possessions (ranked 280th among Division I teams).