Wisconsin had blown most of an 18-point halftime lead against Maryland when Micah Potter delivered the counterpunch that flattened the potential comeback.
Soon after the Terrapins opened the second half with a 20-5 run to cut it to 43-40, Potter converted his third three-point play of the game and added a 3-pointer for a 52-42 advantage.
That was enough to send the 14th-ranked Badgers to a 61-55 victory Wednesday night in College Park, Md.
Potter finished with 23 points and 12 rebounds, including the key baskets that blunted Maryland’s bid to erase a 38-20 halftime deficit.
“We knew they were going to throw a punch,” Potter said. “The big thing you have to do is get that energy back. You’ve got to be able to take that punch and give it back, and we were able to do that.”
D’Mitrik Trice added 13 to help the Badgers (13-4, 7-3 Big Ten) avenge a surprise loss to the Terrapins (9-8, 3-7) last month and bounce back from a home defeat to Ohio State over the weekend.
After shooting 25% to fall into a huge hole at the break, the Terrapins opened the second half with an 8-0 run, then rattled off nine straight points to get within 3 with 11:45 to go. Minutes later, however, Potter took over.
Aaron Wiggins scored 19 points and Donta Scott added 13 for Maryland.
Potter went 8-for-12 from the field, 4-for-6 beyond the arc and sank all three of his foul shots. Limited to four points in the first meeting between the teams on Dec. 28, the 6-foot-10 center fell one point short of matching his career high in the rematch.
Drake 78, Missouri State 73 — At Springfield, Mo.: Shanquan Hemphill had a career-high 24 points as Drake won its 15th consecutive game to start the season, narrowly defeating Missouri State.
(Thursday’s games)
No. 15 Kansas 59, TCU 51 — At Lawrence, Kan.: David McCormack scored 15 points, Dajuan Harris and Tyon Grant-Foster provided a boost off the bench, and Kansas slogged its way past TCU.
WOMEN
No. 23 Northwestern 87, Iowa 80 — At Iowa City: Lindsey Pulliam scored 27 points, Veronica Burton added 20 and Northwestern beat Iowa for its first season sweep of the Hawkeyes since the 1982-83 season. Monika Czinano scored a career-high 34 points with 11 rebounds for Iowa (9-4, 5-4).
Iowa State 62, Kansas State 60 — At Manhattan, Kan.: Ashley Joens finished with 22 points and eight rebounds, and Iowa State held off Kansas State for Bill Fennelly’s 700th career victory.