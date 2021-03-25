Khris Middleton had 27 points and 13 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks topped the Boston Celtics, 121-119, on Wednesday for their eighth consecutive victory.
Milwaukee led by as many as 25, but only secured the win when Boston’s Daniel Theis missed a wide-open corner 3-point attempt in the final seconds.
After trailing, 90-65, midway through the third quarter, the Celtics cut the margin to two on Jaylen Brown’s 3-pointer with 1:32 left. Theis then drew an offensive foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the Celtics had multiple opportunities to tie the game or go in front the rest of the way.
Marcus Smart missed a 3-pointer with just over a minute left. Donte DiVincenzo blocked a shot attempt from Kemba Walker with about 35 seconds remaining. Brook Lopez blocked a Smart shot attempt from around the basket with 2 seconds left.
Middleton knocked Smart’s ensuing inbounds pass out of bounds, giving the Celtics one last opportunity. Smart found Theis all alone in front of the Celtics’ bench, but the shot bounced off the rim as the buzzer sounded.
The frantic final minutes came after Milwaukee dominated much of the game. The Bucks have won 13 of their last 14 games — a stretch that started after a five-game skid.
Cavaliers 103, Bulls 94 — At Chicago: Darius Garland had 22 points and nine assists, Jarrett Allen added 19 points and nine rebounds, and Cleveland used a balanced attack to win without leading scorer Collin Sexton. Zach LaVine led Chicago with 22 points, getting 18 by the half on 6-for-8 shooting, including four 3-pointers.
Pacers 116, Pistons 111 — At Indianapolis: Caris LeVert scored 28 points and Indiana snapped a six-game home losing streak. LeVert’s fourth 3-pointer with 4.7 seconds remaining clinched the victory. It’s the first time LeVert has surpassed 20 points in seven starts with the Pacers since being acquired in a three-team trade.
Raptors 135, Nuggets 111 — At Tampa, Fla.: Pascal Siakam scored 27 points and Toronto routed Denver to break a nine-game losing streak. Toronto built a 24-point lead in the first half and shot 50% (24 of 48) on 3-pointers overall to win for the first time since Feb. 26.
Hornets 122, Rockets 97 — At Houston: Terry Rozier scored 25 points, Devonte’ Graham added 21 and Charlotte beat Houston. The Rockets quickly returned to the loss column after snapping a 20-game losing streak Monday night.
Grizzlies 116, Thunder 107 — At Oklahoma City: Dillon Brooks matched a season high with 25 points, and Memphis won the opening game of a four-game trip.
Magic 112, Suns 111 —At Orlando, Fla.: Evan Fournier scored the last of his 21 points on a driving layup over Phoenix center Deandre Ayton with 6.4 seconds left to lift Orlando.
Mavericks 128, Timberwolves 108 — At Minneapolis: Kristaps Porzingis torched Minnesota for 29 points and nine rebounds. Anthony Edwards had 29 and Karl-Anthony Towns added 22 for Minnesota.