Keston Hiura returned to the majors and hit a two-run, winning homer off Jesse Chavez in the bottom of the 11th inning as the Milwaukee Brewers rallied from a four-run deficit to beat the Atlanta Braves, 7-6, on Wednesday.
The Brewers had tied it with two outs in the ninth on an RBI triple from Kolten Wong.
Hiura, called up from Triple-A Nashville earlier in the day, led off the bottom of the 11th by sending a 1-2 sinker from Chavez (0-1) over the center-field wall. The drive scored automatic runner Jace Peterson.
Hiura was batting .216 with two homers when he was sent to the minors earlier this month.
Both teams scored in the 10th, and the Braves took a 6-5 lead when Travis d’Arnaud led off the top of the 11th with a single down the right-field line off Trevor Kelley (1-0) that brought home automatic runner Ozzie Albies from second.
Milwaukee made it 4-all in the ninth when Braves closer Kenley Jansen blew a save for the first time in 10 opportunities.
After falling behind 0-2, Wong worked the count full and then sent a liner into the right-field corner to bring home Peterson with the tying run. Peterson had drawn a leadoff walk and stole second with one out.
The Braves took a 5-4 lead in the 10th when automatic runner Ronald Acuña Jr. hustled home from second on a botched double-play attempt for an unearned run. Milwaukee tied it on Hunter Renfroe’s sacrifice fly.
The Braves dropped two of three in Milwaukee and haven’t won a road series yet this season. The defending World Series champions have split two road series and lost the other three.
Mets 11, Cardinals 4 — At New York: Pete Alonso connected on a three-run homer as part of a five-run eighth inning for New York, which pulled away from St. Louis.
Pirates 3, Cubs 2 — At Chicago: Jack Suwinski delivered a solo home run in the fifth inning, breaking a 2-2 tie and ultimately handing Pittsburgh the win over Chicago.
Rockies 5, Giants 3 — At Denver: C.J. Cron hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in a three-run eighth inning, and Colorado stopped its 12-game losing streak against San Francisco by rallying past the Giants.
Dodgers 5, Diamondbacks 3 — At Los Angeles: Walker Buehler tossed his first career shutout against Arizona last month, and while he wasn’t nearly as sharp facing them again, Buehler and Los Angeles rallied for a victory to complete a four-game sweep of the Diamondbacks.
Phillies 3, Padres 0 — At Philadelphia: Zack Wheeler struck out nine over seven shutout innings, Rhys Hoskins homered and Philadelphia beat San Diego.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Rays 6, Tigers 1 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Isaac Paredes homered twice against his former teammates to double his career big league total, helping Tampa win on an afternoon when Detroit hurler Eduardo Rodriguez left in the first inning and headed to the injured list.
Twins 14, Athletics 4 — At Oakland, Calif.: Carlos Correa went 2-for-4 with an RBI double in his return from a stint on the injured list caused by a bruised middle finger on his right hand, and Minnesota set a season high for runs in a rout of Oakland.
Red Sox 5, Astros 1 — At Boston: Nick Pivetta pitched a two-hitter, Xander Bogaerts hit a solo home run, Rafael Devers added an RBI double and Boston beat Houston in the rubber match of their three-game series.
Yankees 3, Orioles 2 — At Baltimore: Gerrit Cole outpitched Jordan Lyles in a duel of veteran right-handers, and New York squeezed past skidding Baltimore to clinch its ninth straight series win.
Mariners 5, Blue Jays 1 — At Toronto: Ty France hit a two-run homer, Marco Gonzales pitched six solid innings to snap a five-start winless streak and Seattle beat Toronto to avoid a three-game sweep.
