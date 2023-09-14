NASCAR CUP SERIES
Bass Pro Shops Night Race
Site: Bristol, Tennessee.
Schedule: Friday, practice, 3:35 p.m., and qualifying, 4:20 p.m.; Saturday, race, 6:30 p.m. (USA).
Track: Bristol Motor Speedway.
Race distance: 500 laps, 266.5 miles.
Last year: Chris Buescher won after starting 20th.
Last race: Tyler Reddick took advantage of a late caution and fresh tires to rocket past six others in a two-lap sprint to the finish at Kansas, winning for the second time this season and assuring himself a spot in the next round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.
Fast facts: Reddick passed team co-owner Denny Hamlin for the lead and joined Kyle Larson as drivers with secured spots in the Round of 12. ... Hamlin finished second, followed by Erik Jones, Larson and defending series champion Joey Logano. ... With one race remaining before the playoff field is cut down from 16, Kevin Harvick holds the 12th spot, with Martin Truex Jr., the regular-season champion, seven points below the cut line. Others below the line: Bubba Wallace (-19), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (-22) and Michael McDowell (-40).
NASCAR XFINITY SERIES
Food City 300
Site: Bristol, Tennessee.
Schedule: Friday, practice, 1:35 p.m., qualifying, 2:10 p.m., and race, 6:30 p.m. (USA).
Track: Bristol Motor Speedway.
Race distance: 300 laps, 159.9 miles.
Last year: Noah Gragson won his third of four straight races after starting ninth.
Last race: John Hunter Nemechek dominated, winning both early stages at Kansas and finishing with his series-best sixth victory of the year while Parker Kligerman claimed the last spot in the 12-driver playoffs when he finished fourth and Riley Herbst crashed early.
NASCAR TRUCK SERIES
UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics
Site: Bristol, Tennessee.
Schedule: Thursday, practice, 3 p.m., qualifying, 3:35 p.m., and race, 8 p.m. (FS1).
Track: Bristol Motor Speedway.
Race distance: 200 laps, 106.6 miles.
Last year: Ty Majeski won after starting sixth.
Last race: Christian Eckes took the lead on the final restart at Kansas to lead his only two laps of the race and gain a berth in the Round of 8.
FORMULA ONE
Singapore Grand Prix
Site: Marina Bay, Singapore.
Schedule: Friday, practice, 4:30 a.m. and 8 a.m.; Saturday, practice, 4:30 a.m., and qualifying, 8 a.m.; Sunday, race, 7 a.m. (ESPN).
Track: Marina Bay street circuit.
Race distance: 62 laps, 191.821 miles.
Last year: Sergio Perez won after starting second.
Last race: Two-time defending series champion Max Verstappen won his record-breaking 10th consecutive Formula One race, leading a 1-2 finish for Red Bull at Monza.
INDYCAR
Last race: Scott Dixon won at Laguna Seca, his third win of the season, all in the last four races. The six-time champion gave Chip Ganassi Racing a 1-2 finish in the standings. A week earlier, teammate Alex Palou became the first driver in 18 years to clinch the title before the final race of the season.
Next race: Next season.
NHRA DRAG RACING
Last event: Antron Brown won in Top Fuel and Ron Capps won in Funny Car in Indianapolis.
Next event: Sept. 14-17, Mohnton, Pennsylvania.
WORLD OF OUTLAWS
Next events: Sept. 15, Hanford, California, and Sept. 16, Placerville, California.