Magneuris Sierra hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning, and the Miami Marlins beat the reeling Chicago Cubs, 5-4, on Saturday night in Miami.
Brian Anderson homered and drove in four runs for Miami, which earned its third consecutive victory. Dylan Floro (4-4) got the win, and Anthony Bender pitched a perfect ninth for his third save.
Chicago committed four errors in its 10th straight loss, including three by shortstop Sergio Alcántara. It’s the second double-digit losing streak for the Cubs after they dropped 11 in a row between June 25 and July 6.
Chicago trailed, 3-1, before Frank Schwindel hit a three-run double off Floro in the eighth. But Miami responded with two runs in the bottom half.
Jazz Chisholm Jr. led off with a double off Codi Heuer (4-2) and advanced to third when Alcántara bobbled Lewis Brinson’s grounder. Alcántara then muffed a grounder from Anderson that scored Chisholm.
Sierra’s single to right scored Brinson from second.
Pirates 14-0, Brewers 4-6 — At Pittsburgh: Rookie Aaron Ashby and three relievers combined on a four-hitter, Rowdy Tellez hit a long home run and Milwaukee beat Pittsburgh to cap a doubleheader split.
In the first game, Kevin Newman tied a major league record with four doubles — in successive innings, no less — as the Pirates snapped their eight-game losing streak.
Phillies 6, Reds 1 — At Philadelphia: Matt Moore and the Phillies bullpen took a no-hitter into the eighth inning, Bryce Harper hit a Little League homer and Philadelphia two-hit Cincinnati.
Braves 12, Nationals 2 — At Washington: Ozzie Albies homered for the fourth straight game, Dansby Swanson had two homers and six RBIs, and surging Atlanta beat Washington.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Red Sox 16, Orioles 2 — At Boston: Bolstered by Chris Sale’s first major league appearance in just over two years, Boston hit five homers while pounding Baltimore, handing the Orioles their 10th straight loss.
Tigers 6, Indians 4 — At Detroit: Miguel Cabrera’s leadoff walk sparked Detroit’s two-run eighth inning, sending the Tigers over Cleveland.