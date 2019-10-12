News in your town

Sports in brief: Gold medalist gets 20-month swimming ban

WVU's 2018 loss to Iowa State, Purdy still echoes

Prep football roundup: Hansel goes off for Ed-Co

Spartans' re-tooled offense to face No. 8 Badgers' No. 1 D

Without basketball, Magic Johnson shifts focus to church, community

No. 10 Penn State kicks off tough stretch at No. 17 Iowa

Hickory Grove Golf Course to continue operating in Fennimore

Prep football: Western Dubuque primed for state title rematch against Xavier

Prep cross country: Hempstead boys, Senior girls claim MVC titles

Sports in brief: Wisconsin's Potter denied early eligibility

Cole, Astros beat Rays 6-1 in ALDS Game 5; Yankees next

MLB: Cards manager apologizes after curse-filled rant goes viral

Prep volleyball: Hawks earn signature win at Beckman

Hickory Grove Golf Course to continue operating in Fennimore

College notebook: Winter to join Wartburg Hall of Fame

NFL: Everson Griffen's return to form energizes Vikings defense

Sports briefs: Police: High school coach lifted $40 from player's wallet

NBA postpones media sessions in Shanghai amid China rift

Cole looks to close out ALDS for Astros against Rays

Local & area roundup: WD's Stelzer brothers earn 1st-team MVC honors

College basketball: Iowa transitions to 2019-20 season

10-spot: Cards oust Braves from NLDS with record 1st inning

TH Athlete of Week: Watkins-Hogue a game-changing wide receiver for Senior

Auto Racing Glance

Women's college tennis: Wahlert duo leads Duhawks to 2nd in A-R-C

No. 17 Iowa looks to tighten things up vs. No. 10 Penn State

Strasburg vs. Buehler as Nats, Dodgers decide NLDS in Game 5

Couple get month sentence in college bribery scandal

Braves back in Atlanta, where other teams come to celebrate

Sports briefs: Girardi to interview with Cubs today, Ross will later

Local & area roundup: Western Dubuque girls win West Delaware Invite

Iowa State leaning on QB Brock Purdy in run game

Swept out of playoffs, Twins still proud of 101-win season

Girls prep swimming: Kircher diving with laser focus

Cascade native enjoys healthy, successful season with Iowa Cubs