Late in March, Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby touched on coaches’ salaries and football expenses when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic and the fallout that is likely to come.
“This probably should cause us all to ponder what’s really important in college athletics, and indeed our life beyond college athletics,” Bowlsby said. “I think you’ll see budgets on campus flat and salary budgets flat.
“It’s not a time when we’re going to throw a lot of money around. We’re all going to have to be careful about our management of resources.”
Iowa State made the first move among Big 12 schools, announcing $3 million in one-year salary cuts to coaches as well as the elimination of coaching bonuses.
On Thursday, Bowlsby and the Big 12 conference followed suit, announcing the conference has implemented a 10% salary cut across the board in the conference office, including for himself, in an interview with ESPN.
“We’ve eliminated all year-end bonuses and are formulating a reduced scope of operation plan that saves quite a bit of money, but we’re a relatively small operation,” he said in the interview. “Most of our resources are passed through to our members.”
Earlier in the week, Jon Wilner of The San Jose Mercury News reported that Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott will take a 20% reduction of his salary. The conference also announced layoffs for the Pac-12 Network.
Despite postseason cancellation, NCAA says Georgia Tech fulfilled ban
ATLANTA — Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury said the school met the requirements of its men’s basketball postseason ban as part of punishments from the NCAA even though most of the postseason was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In a letter to fans Thursday made available to the public, Stansbury said he was recently informed Georgia Tech completed its mandated ban by removing itself from the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament on March 2. Georgia Tech made that decision when it withdrew its appeal of the NCAA postseason ban.
In the letter, Stansbury wrote the school “recently received official confirmation from the NCAA Committee on Infractions that we met the conditions of the penalty by not participating in this year’s ACC Tournament.”
Louisville staff undergoes salary cuts
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra said head coaches and senior department staffers will take 10% salary cuts to offset anticipated revenue shortfalls because of event cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic. Tyra said during a conference call on Thursday that his department expects to save about $15 million with the cuts. Approximately $10 million of that estimate savings comes from salary reductions for men’s basketball coach Chris Mack, football coach Scott Satterfield, women’s basketball coach Jeff Walz and baseball coach Dan McDonnell.
BASEBALL
Yankees highest valued MLB team; Cubs 4th
NEW YORK — Forbes estimates the New York Yankees are baseball’s most valuable franchise at $5 billion, up 9% over last year and 47% more than the No. 2 Los Angeles Dodgers at $3.4 billion.
The Yankees are second among all sports in Forbes’ evaluations to the Dallas Cowboys, listed at $5.5 billion in the last NFL ranking. The Yankees’ YES Network broadcasts Forbes “SportsMoney” television show.
The Boston Red Sox are third at $3.3 billion, Forbes said Thursday, followed by the Chicago Cubs ($3.2 billion), San Francisco ($3.1 billion), the New York Mets ($2.4 billion), St. Louis ($2.2 billion) and Philadelphia ($2 billion).
FOOTBALL
Agent says Tagovailoa will be ready
Tua Tagovailoa’s agent said the quarterback is healthy and will be ready for training camp.
Tagovailoa held a virtual pro day with former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer on Thursday after the former Alabama star’s personal pro day was canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak. Video of Tagovailoa’s workout will be sent to NFL teams.
Tagovailoa injured his hip on Nov. 15 and had season-ending surgery two days later. He is expected to be among the top five picks in the NFL draft later this month.
Doctors cleared Tagovailoa to run and begin football activities on March 9.
Rams trade Cooks to Houston
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Rams are trading receiver Brandin Cooks to the Houston Texans, according to a person familiar with the deal.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday because the teams hadn’t announced the trade. The NFL Network reported the Rams will get a second-round pick while sending a future fourth-rounder to Houston.
Cooks will help the Texans replace DeAndre Hopkins, who was shockingly traded to the Arizona Cardinals last month for running back David Johnson and two draft picks.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
ESPN, Disney halt UFC 249
LOS ANGELES — UFC 249 was canceled Thursday after ESPN and parent company Disney stopped UFC President Dana White’s plan to keep fighting amid the coronavirus pandemic. After defiantly vowing for weeks to maintain a regular schedule of fights while the rest of the sports world halted, White confirmed the decision to cease competition in a text to The Associated Press. UFC 249 was scheduled for April 18 on ESPN Plus pay-per-view, and White planned to follow it with regular fight cards from Tachi Palace Hotel & Casino on tribal land in California’s Central Valley.
HOCKEY
Oilers’ Cave remains in a coma
TORONTO — Edmonton Oilers forward Colby Cave remains in a medically induced coma in a Toronto hospital after suffering a brain bleed earlier in the week.
The Oilers, through Cave’s family, provided an update on Cave’s status Thursday on their Twitter account.
The 25-year-old native of Battleford, Saskatchewan, was airlifted Tuesday to Sunnybrook Hospital and underwent emergency surgery. Doctors removed a colloid cyst that was causing pressure on his brain.