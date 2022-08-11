Packers Football
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love runs a drill at the team’s practice field Saturday in Green Bay, Wis.

 Morry Gash The Associated Press

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love believes he has something to prove after producing so-so results while backing up reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers last season.

The 2020 first-round pick from Utah State has looked more comfortable in training camp as he enters his third season. Love has a chance to show how far he’s come Friday as he starts the Packers’ preseason opener at San Francisco.

