Rui Hachimura had a career-best playoff scoring performance with 29 points, including 21 in the second half, and LeBron James added 21 points and 11 rebounds as the visiting Los Angeles Lakers beat the Memphis Grizzlies, 128-112, on Sunday in the opening game of their Western Conference playoff series.
Austin Reaves added 23 points, including nine straight in the closing minutes as the Lakers pulled away. Anthony Davis had 22 points and 12 rebounds, and D’Angelo Russell, who scored only two points in the Lakers’ play-in win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, finished with 19 points.
Jaren Jackson Jr. led Memphis with 31 points, while Desmond Bane scored 22. Ja Morant had 18 points before leaving in the fourth quarter with an injured right hand.
Los Angeles wrested home-court advantage from the Grizzlies, who had the NBA’s best home record at 35-6. Game 2 is Wednesday at FedExForum.
It was Hachimura from Japan who provided Los Angeles some breathing room in the third quarter, connecting on all four of his 3-point attempts. Hachimura’s only previous playoff experience was in 2021 with Washington, which lost a first-round series to Philadelphia. The Lakers acquired him from the Wizards in a midseason trade.
The Lakers earned the seventh seed in the West by beating Minnesota in the play-in tournament. Los Angeles missed the playoffs in 2022 and was eliminated in the first round by the Phoenix Suns a year earlier.
Clippers 115, Suns 110 — At Phoenix: Kawhi Leonard dropped 38 points, and Ivica Zubac recorded a double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds as fifth-seeded Los Angeles beat fourth-seeded Phoenix in the opener of the Western Conference playoff series.
Kevin Durant scored 27 points, Devin Booker added 26 and Torrey Craig put up 22 to lead Phoenix.
The Suns host Game 2 on Tuesday night before the series shifts to Los Angeles on Thursday.
