Fox Sports television sideline reporter Erin Andrews (left) interviews then-New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady at midfield after a game between the Patriots and the New York Giants on Oct. 10, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. Brady will join Fox Sports as its lead football analyst once his playing career ends.
Tom Brady will join Fox Sports as its lead NFL analyst when his playing career ends.
Fox did not disclose terms of Brady’s deal, but the New York Post has reported that the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback has agreed to a 10-year, $375 million contract — the most lucrative in sports broadcasting history.
Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch announced the news Tuesday during a corporate investor call. Brady will call games alongside lead play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt and will work as an “ambassador” for Fox with a focus on “client and promotional initiatives.”
“We are delighted that Tom has committed to joining the Fox team and wish him all the best during this upcoming season,” Murdoch said.
Brady tweeted that he is excited to eventually join Fox but noted that he still has “unfinished business” as a player.
Murdoch said it’s “entirely up to” Brady when he decides to retire from football and join Fox. Brady led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title after the 2020 season and an NFC South title last season. He teamed with coach Bill Belichick to win six Super Bowls during 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.
According to Roster Management System, Brady has made $302,674,250 in his career. The three-time NFL MVP is scheduled to make another $15 million in the 2022 season, bringing his 23-year career earnings to $317,674,250 through this coming season.
Fox recently lost its top football announcers, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, to ESPN and replaced Buck with Burkhardt.
Brady, who turns 45 in August, becomes the latest superstar quarterback to pursue a post-retirement career in sports media.
Tony Romo has been the lead NFL analyst at CBS since 2017 after a 14-year career with the Dallas Cowboys. Drew Brees worked as a football analyst at NBC last year after 20 seasons in the NFL, and Peyton Manning and Eli Manning teamed up last season on ESPN’s ManningCast broadcast of Monday Night Football.
Brady briefly retired earlier this offseason but announced in March that he had changed his mind and will return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2022 season.
Brady is the NFL leader in career passing yards (84,520) and touchdown passes (624), and he led the league with a career-high 5,316 passing yards and 43 TDs in 2021, his second season with the Buccaneers.