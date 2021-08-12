Bulls finalize sign-trade deal for DeRozan with San Antonio
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls finalized a sign-and-trade deal with the San Antonio Spurs for high-scoring small forward DeMar DeRozan on Wednesday.
DeRozan agreed last week to a three-year, $85 million contract. Chicago sent veteran forwards Thaddeus Young and Al-Farouq Aminu, a protected first-round draft pick and two second-round draft picks to the Spurs.
A four-time All-Star, DeRozan tweeted an animated video set to the Bulls’ intro song “SIRIUS” by the Alan Parsons Project. It shows a pack of bulls running through the streets of Chicago, past landmarks such as the Art Institute, L tracks, the Chicago Theatre marquee and the Michael Jordan statue at the United Center.
DeRozan has averaged more than 20 points in each of the past eight seasons with Toronto and San Antonio. He scored 21.6 per game last year and shot just under 50%. But San Antonio missed the playoffs for a second straight season after an NBA-record 22 straight appearances.
Udonis Haslem will return for 19th season with Heat
LAS VEGAS — Udonis Haslem has committed to a 19th season with the Miami Heat, with that formal announcement expected soon from the team.
Haslem appeared in just one game this past season, ejected 2 minutes, 40 seconds into his season debut in the Heat’s regular-season home finale on May 13 against the Philadelphia 76ers.
The 41-year-old power forward has appeared in only five games the past two seasons and has not played more that 74 minutes in any of the past four seasons. The last time he held a rotation role was in 2014-15, when he started 25 games. He has started twice since.
Haslem again will sign a one-year deal at the NBA veteran minimum, at $2.6 million, with his contract counting against the salary cap at $1.7 million.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
NCAA hands Baylor probation, fine in sex assault scandal
The NCAA said Wednesday that its long investigation of the Baylor sexual assault scandal would result in nothing more than probation and other relatively minor sanctions because the egregious, “unacceptable” behavior at the heart of the case did not violate its rules.
The NCAA ruling came more than five years after the scandal rocked the world’s largest Baptist university, leading to the firing of successful football coach Art Briles and the departure of athletic director Ian McCaw and school president Ken Starr.
The NCAA said the allegations centered on conduct never before presented to the Committee on Infractions, which has existed since 1951 — that Baylor “shielded football student-athletes from the institution’s disciplinary process and failed to report allegations of abhorrent misconduct by football student-athletes, including instances of sexual and interpersonal violence.”
The panel said Baylor admitted to moral and ethical failings in its handling of violence on the Waco campus but argued “that those failings, however egregious, did not constitute violations of NCAA legislation.”
BASEBALL
Newly acquired Brewers pitcher Curtiss out with torn elbow
CHICAGO (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers reliever John Curtiss has gone on the injured list with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow less than two weeks after the team acquired him.
Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Wednesday that Curtiss is getting some second opinions before determining how to proceed. Curtiss exited the second game of the Brewers’ doubleheader sweep of the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday due to elbow trouble.
The NL Central leaders got the 28-year-old Curtiss in a July 30 trade that sent minor league catcher Payton Henry to the Miami Marlins. Curtiss went 0-0 with a 12.46 ERA in six games with Milwaukee after going 3-1 with a 2.48 ERA in 35 games with Miami.
Dodgers place Betts on IL with sore hip
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers star outfielder Mookie Betts was placed on the injured list Wednesday because of a sore right hip.
Betts left Friday’s game in the sixth due to right hip discomfort. He played Saturday and then sat out Sunday. He is batting .277 with 17 home runs and 44 RBIs in 87 games for the defending World Series champions.
“Hopefully with some rest, he’ll respond well,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.
Without Betts, the Dodgers beat the Phillies 5-0 on Tuesday in the first game of a three-game series.
Betts was scheduled to fly back Wednesday night to Los Angeles.
“We’re going to have some more experts chime in to try to figure this thing out,” Roberts said.
Betts agreed last season to a $365 million, 12-year contract through 2032. His arrival signaled Los Angeles’ determination to win the World Series after winning seven straight NL West titles and claiming the NL pennants in 2017 and 2018. Betts helped lead the Dodgers to their first World Series title since 1988.
FOOTBALL
Seahawks release embattled defensive end Aldon Smith
Aldon Smith’s time with the Seattle Seahawks was short as the team released the embattled defensive end Wednesday.
Smith was reinstated by the NFL in the spring of 2020 after missing four seasons due to off-field issues. He appeared in 16 games for Dallas last season and had five sacks along with 48 tackles.
He signed a one-year deal with Seattle in April but he was arrested two days later on a second-degree battery charge in St. Bernard Parish near New Orleans. He is scheduled to be arraigned later this month.
Even though Smith missed the Seahawks’ offseason program, coach Pete Carroll said early in training camp that the team was ready to support Smith.
Smith was the 11th overall pick by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2011 draft. He set an NFL record with 33 1/2 sacks in his first two seasons before his career spiraled out of control due to multiple drunken-driving charges. He was also arrested in 2018 on a domestic violence charge in San Francisco.