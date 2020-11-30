Derrick Henry battered the NFL’s second-stingiest defense for 140 yards and three touchdowns in the first half, finished with 178 yards and led the Tennessee Titans to a crucial 45-26 rout of the Colts on Sunday in Indianapolis.
The win gives Tennessee (8-3) sole possession of the AFC South lead, a split in the two-game season series and a tiebreaking edge based on current division records of the teams. Henry also padded his lead as he chases a second straight rushing crown.
He has three straight 100-yard games and eight consecutive road games with 100 or more yards, tying former Titans running back Chris Johnson for the second-longest streak since the 1970 merger. Only Hall of Famer Barry Sanders (10 in 1996-97) had a longer streak.
Patriots 20, Cardinals 17 — At Foxborough, Mass.: Nick Folk kicked a 50-yard field goal as time expired and New England rallied in the second half to beat Arizona. James White rushed for two touchdowns for the Patriots (5-6). It was the second time this month that Folk hit a last-second game-winning field goal.
49ers 23, Rams 20 — At Inglewood, Calif.: Robbie Gould made a 42-yard field goal as time expired and the San Francisco snapped its three-game losing streak, sweeping the season series against Los Angeles for the second straight year. Nick Mullens passed for 253 yards and led two late scoring drives in his first victory as a starter since September.
Saints 31, Broncos 3 — At Denver: Taysom Hill’s two touchdown runs led New Orleans past Denver, which was thrust into a quarterback quandary when its passers failed to wear masks as mandated by the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols. Denver’s Kendall Hinton, a rookie receiver and former Wake Forest quarterback from their practice squad, made a shaky NFL debut by going 1 for 9 for 13 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions.
Falcons 43, Raiders 6 — At Atlanta: Deion Jones returned an interception 67 yards for a touchdown, Matt Ryan threw a pair of short scoring passes, and Atlanta Falcons thoroughly dominated Derek Carr and bumbling Las Vegas.
Dolphins 20, Jets 3 — At East Rutherford, N.J.: Ryan Fitzpatrick threw two touchdown passes while starting in place of the injured Tua Tagovailoa and Miami kept New York winless. Tagovailoa was inactive with a left thumb injury, so Fitzpatrick stepped in against one of his many former teams.
Bills 27, Chargers 17 — At Orchard Park, N.Y.: Tre’Davious White’s fourth-quarter interception set up Tyler Bass’ 43-yard field goal, helping Buffalo hold off Los Angeles. Josh Allen threw for a touchdown and ran for another score for the AFC East-leading Bills (8-3), who hung on after nearly blowing an 18-point third-quarter lead. Receiver Cole Beasley also completed a touchdown pass.
Browns 27, Jaguars 25 — At Jacksonville, Fla.: Baker Mayfield took advantage of his best game-day weather in a month, throwing two touchdown passes as Cleveland beat Jacksonville to remain squarely in the AFC playoff picture. Mayfield completed 19 of 29 passes for 258 yards. Nick Chubb ran for 144 yards and a touchdown.
Giants 19, Bengals 17 — At Cincinnati: New York lost starting quarterback Daniel Jones to a hamstring injury in the second half but generated enough offense to beat Cincinnati. Wayne Gallman Jr. ran for a 2-yard touchdown on fourth-and-goal in the first quarter, and Graham Gano returned from the COVID-19 list to kick four field goals as the Giants (4-7) moved into a tie with Washington for first place in the woeful NFC East.