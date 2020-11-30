News in your town

Beebe amends for fumble with TD as Vikes top Panthers

Mahomes, Hill have huge day as Chiefs hold off Bucs, 27-24

Sports briefs: No. 1 Alabama leads locked-in top 8 for 4th week

NFL roundup: Titans take command of AFC South

USHL: Fighting Saints hoping to catch up to the curve

Fuller sticking with Vanderbilt football after historic kick

College basketball: Richmond beats No. 10 Kentucky, 1st road win vs top 10 team

College basketball: Iowa State pulls away to win opener

A push to recognize the statistics of Black players from baseball's era of apartheid

Mike Tyson returns to ring, draws in exhibition with Jones

Rodgers' 4 TD passes help Packers roll over Bears, 41-25

New Cubs prez Hoyer's goal: Retool team but stay competitive

College football roundup: No. 1 Alabama rolls over No. 22 Auburn without Saban

COVID outbreak may put season in jeopardy for No. 3 Ohio State

Vanderbilt K Fuller becomes first woman to play in Power 5

College football: Despite recent one-sidedness, Iowa-Nebraska rivalry heating up

NFL: Bears seek to end 4-game skid as they visit Green Bay