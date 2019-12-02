Neither rain, wind nor the San Francisco 49ers’ top-ranked defense could prevent Lamar Jackson from guiding the Baltimore Ravens to their franchise-record eighth straight win on Sunday.
Jackson weathered miserable conditions to run for 101 yards and Justin Tucker kicked a tiebreaking 49-yard field goal as time expired in a possible Super Bowl preview as the Ravens defeated visiting San Francisco, 20-17. The combination of driving rain, a stiff wind and San Francisco’s rugged defense was difficult for Jackson to handle. He completed only 14 of 23 passes for 105 yards and lost a fumble.
But the double-threat quarterback was solid when it counted. Not only did he fuel the NFL’s top-ranked rushing attack, he directed a clutch drive that lasted nearly 6½ minutes before Tucker ended it with a kick that tore through the raindrops and between the uprights.
Baltimore (10-2) improved to 16-3 with Jackson as a starter and 12-0 when he rushes for at least 70 yards. In addition, Jackson became the first quarterback in NFL history to have four 100-yard rushing games in a season.
Raheem Mostert ran for a career-high 146 yards and a touchdown for the 49ers (10-2), now tied with New Orleans for the best record in the NFC.
Steelers 20, Browns 13 — At Pittsburgh: The Steelers and Browns kept things civil in their highly anticipated rematch, which ended the way they always seem to end at Heinz Field: the Steelers walking off in triumph. Devlin “Duck” Hodges threw for 212 yards with a touchdown and an interception in his second career start. Rookie Benny Snell ran for 63 yards and his first NFL touchdown, and the banged-up Steelers exacted revenge for their whipping at the hands of the Browns two weeks ago. The teams’ first meeting on Nov. 14 ended with an ugly altercation between Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett and Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph that ended with Garrett hitting Rudolph in the head with Rudolph’s helmet.
Bengals 22, Jets 6 — At Cincinnati: Andy Dalton returned from his three-week exile and got a long-awaited win for the coach who benched him, throwing a touchdown pass that ended the longest losing streak in Cincinnati Bengals history. The Bengals (1-11) had lost 13 in a row since the end of last season, with newcomer Zac Taylor waiting until December to get his first head coaching win.
Titans 31, Colts 17 — At Indianapolis: Tye Smith returned a blocked field goal 63 yards for the go-ahead touchdown with 5:02 left to play. The Titans (7-5) snapped a three-game losing streak in the series, winning for only the third time in the past 17 meetings. It also allowed Tennessee to leapfrog the Colts in the AFC South. Indy’s Adam Vinatieri missed three field goals, including the decisive kick that Dane Cruikshank got his hand on. Vinatieri has missed 14 kicks this season.
Dolphins 37, Eagles 31 — At Miami Gardens, Fla.: DeVante Parker made two acrobatic touchdown receptions and kicker Jason Sanders also had a circus-like scoring catch. Miami overcame a 14-point deficit in the second half with three touchdowns in less than 13 minutes — a remarkable achievement for one of the NFL’s lowest-scoring teams.
Redskins 29, Panthers 21 — At Charlotte, N.C.: Derrius Guice ran for 129 yards and two touchdowns and the Redskins made a late goal-line stand. Adrian Peterson added 99 yards and a score as the Redskins (3-9) piled up 248 yards on the ground and scored their most points this season.
Buccaneers 28, Jaguars 11 — At Jacksonville, Fla.: Nick Foles ended his first three drives with turnovers that Tampa Bay turned into touchdowns. It was Jacksonville’s fourth consecutive loss by at least 17 points and could mean the end of coach Doug Marrone’s tenure with the team.
Rams 34, Cardinals 7 — At Glendale, Ariz.: Jared Goff threw for 424 yards and two touchdowns, Robert Woods had 172 yards receiving and Los Angeles cruised. Goff completed 32 of 43 passes and Todd Gurley II ran for 95 yards and a touchdown.
Broncos 23, Chargers 20 — At Denver: Brandon McManus’ 53-yard field goal as time expired, set up by a 38-yard interference call on Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward Jr., capped a furious final 14 seconds.