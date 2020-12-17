IOWA CITY – University of Iowa junior defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon has been named the Big Ten Conference Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year and the Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year. The announcement was made by the Big Ten Conference on Wednesday.
Special teams honors will be announced Thursday.
Nixon becomes the first ever Hawkeye to earn defensive player of the year and defensive lineman of the year in the Big Ten in the same season. Iowa’s last Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year was Josey Jewell in 2017. Mitch King (2008) was the last Hawkeye to win Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year.
Nixon and senior defensive end Chauncey Golston garnered first-team All-Big Ten honors by league coaches and media.
Senior defensive lineman Zach VanValkenburg (coaches & media) and junior defensive back Jack Koerner (media) were second-team All-Big Ten selections.
Koerner was named third-team All-Big Ten by league coaches, along with senior linebacker Nick Niemann. Niemann was also an honorable mention selection by media.
Four additional Hawkeyes earned honorable mention on defense: sophomore defensive back Dane Belton (coaches & media), junior defensive back Riley Moss (coaches & media), sophomore linebacker Seth Benson (media), and senior Matt Hankins (media).
Iowa’s nine All-Big Ten defensive honorees helped lead a defense that ranked second in the conference in total defense (313.8), third in scoring defense (16.0) and rushing defense (107.6), and fourth in pass defense (206.1).
Wisconsin’s Williams honored — Wisconsin landed only one player on the top three units. Defensive back Caesar Williams collected third-team recognition.
Illinois pair feted — Two Illinois players earned recognition from the Big Ten. Owen Carney received second-team accolades on the defensive line, and Jake Hansen was named third team at linebacker.
Other top awards — Northwestern’s Brandon Joseph collected the Thompson-Randle El Freshman of the Year award, Northwestern’s Paddy Fisher received the Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year award, and Ohio State’s Shaun Wade won the Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year award.