NEW YORK — Baseball negotiations lasted for an hour Saturday when Major League Baseball made a new proposal that lawyers for locked-out players thought had only minor movement.
Major League Baseball eliminated the penalty of a third-round amateur draft pick for exceeding the luxury tax threshold.
Management maintained its plan to increase the threshold from $210 million to $214 million in both 2022 and 2023. Baseball increased its proposed threshold to $216 million in 2024, followed by $218 million and $222 million in the last two years of its proposal.
Bruce Meyer, the union’s head negotiator, arrived at Major League Baseball’s office with two staff lawyers for the meeting just four days before the scheduled start of spring training workouts.
It was just the fifth bargaining session on core economics since the ninth work stoppage in baseball history began on Dec. 2, after the expiration of a five-year labor contract.
MLB also proposed raising the minimum salary from $570,500 to $630,000 or alternatively a tiered minimum of $615,000 for initial major leaguers, $650,000 for players with one year of service and $725,000 for those with two years — the latter an increase from $700,000 in the previous proposal.
BASKETBALL
Baylor’s Tchatchoua suffers ugly knee injuryWACO, Texas — Baylor forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua suffered a gruesome left knee injury in the 10th-ranked Bears’ game against Texas on Saturday.
Tchamwa Tchatchoua was going down the court after a missed shot by the Bears when his left leg turned awkwardly and he crumbled to the floor near midcourt with just under 12 minutes left in the first half.
After being tended to on the court for several minutes, he didn’t put any weight on his left leg when being helped off the court.
Simons, Blazers rally past Knicks
PORTLAND, Ore. — Anfernee Simons had 30 points and eight assists, and the Portland Trail Blazers erased a 23-point, third-quarter deficit to beat the New York Knicks, 112-103, on Saturday.
Fox, Sabonis power new-look Kings
WASHINGTON — De’Aaron Fox scored 26 points, Domantas Sabonis added 16 points and 11 rebounds in his second game with Sacramento, and the new-look Kings beat the Washington Wizards, 123-110, on Saturday night.
Murray scores 31, Spurs down Pelicans
NEW ORLEANS — Dejounte Murray had 31 points and 12 rebounds, and the San Antonio Spurs beat the New Orleans Pelicans, 124-114, on Saturday night to give them consecutive double-digit, wire-to-wire victories on the road.
Morant, Bane help Grizzlies hold off Hornets
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ja Morant scored 26 points, Desmond Bane added 25 and the Memphis Grizzlies held off the Charlotte Hornets, 125-118, on Saturday night for their fifth straight win.
Hyland lifts Nuggets over streaking Raptors
TORONTO — Rookie guard Bones Hyland made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 2:16 to play and the Denver Nuggets beat Toronto, 110-109, Saturday, ending the Raptors’ winning streak at eight.
GOLF
Theegala atop Phoenix Open leaderboard
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Sam Ryder brought down the house with a hole-in-one on the stadium 16th hole Saturday in the WM Phoenix Open, where newcomer Sahith Theegala topped a leaderboard as crowded as the course.
Ryder’s wedge shot on the 124-yard hole landed just right and short, bounced a couple of times, spun left and tumbled in. The rowdy fans on the 17,000-seat hole threw drinks in the air in celebration and littered the turf with bottles, cans and cups, leading to about a 15-minute delay.
Fox takes 6-shot lead into final round
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Ryan Fox will take a six-shot lead into the final round of the Ras Al Khaimah Classic as he goes in search of his first win on the European tour.
The 211th-ranked New Zealander shot 7-under 65 in the third round on Saturday for a 54-hole total of 19-under 197.
SOCCER
Palmeiras fan shot dead in Brazil
SAO PAULO — A fan of Brazilian soccer power Palmeiras was shot dead outside the club’s stadium Saturday amid street violence after the team’s 2-1 loss to Chelsea in the Club World Cup final in Abu Dhabi.
Sao Paulo police Investigator Cesar Saad told journalists a suspect had been arrested in the shooting. He added that 15 other fans were injured in clashes with police or in fights among themselves.