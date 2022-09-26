Iowa Rutgers Football
Iowa defensive back Kaevon Merriweather (26) returns a fumble for a touchdown against Rutgers during the first half of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

 Noah K. Murray The Associated Press

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — In a game featuring two outstanding defenses, Iowa won the turnover battle by a wide margin.

Cooper DeJean scored on a 45-yard interception return and Keavon Merriweather returned a fumble 30 yards for another first-half touchdown as Iowa rode its defense to 27-10 victory over Rutgers on Saturday night.

