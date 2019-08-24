WINNIPEG, Manitoba — The premier of Manitoba said there’s a “lot of disappointment” from the Packers-Raiders exhibition game that was played on an 80-yard field because of safety concerns.
Brian Pallister acknowledged during a campaign stop Friday that it “didn’t work out the way they wanted.” But he added that “organizers tried to do something that hadn’t been done before, so let’s give them respect and credit for trying.”
The game Thursday night was played on a shortened field because of the turf in the end zones. The league also eliminated kickoffs.
Oakland defeated Green Bay, 22-21, on a field goal by Daniel Carlson with eight seconds left. The Packers did not dress 33 players, including Aaron Rodgers. The Raiders withheld most starters, including quarterback Derek Carr and receiver Antonio Brown.
Attendance was 21,992 at 33,000-seat IG Field. Canadian-based On Ice Entertainment Ltd. was the promoter.
This was the first NFL game in Canada since the Buffalo Bills completed a series of games in Toronto in 2013.
Son charged in murder of Barry Bennett
Authorities in Minnesota have charged the son of former NFL lineman Barry Bennett in Bennett’s death.
Barry Bennett and his wife, Carol, were found dead in their home in Long Prairie, a small town about two hours northwest of Minneapolis, on Wednesday. Their 22-year-old son Dylan has been sought since then.
Both Bennetts were shot. A criminal complaint says Dylan Bennett’s car was at the scene with an empty box for a 9 mm handgun inside, along with ammunition. Authorities say they traced transactions after the Bennetts’ death suggesting Dylan Bennett had flown to Mexico, and a warrant has been issued.
The complaint says Barry Bennett reported in December that Dylan had expressed thoughts of killing his parents while in a mental health facility.
Barry Bennett played 11 seasons with New Orleans, the New York Jets and Minnesota.
Seahawks’ Moore to miss season opener
RENTON, Wash. — Seattle Seahawks wide receiver David Moore will miss the start of the regular season after suffering a shoulder injury in practice.
Coach Pete Carroll said Friday that the team is still figuring out the extent of the injury. But Carroll said he does not expect Moore to be available for Week 1 against Cincinnati. Moore suffered the injury during Thursday’s practice.
Moore was expected to be in the mix among Seattle’s wide receivers after having 26 catches for 445 yards and five touchdowns last season. He’s also been an option in the return game.
Moore’s injury will impact Seattle’s depth for Saturday’s preseason game against the Chargers. The Seahawks are already without rookie DK Metcalf as he recovers from minor knee surgery.
Brady’s ‘Tom Terrific’ trademark denied
BOSTON — It’s settled: Tom Seaver is “Tom Terrific,” not Tom Brady.
The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office rejected Brady’s application to take control of the nickname on Thursday, ruling that it “points uniquely and unmistakably to Tom Seaver.”
It adds that giving Brady a trademark for “Tom Terrific” might lead people to conclude the Hall of Fame pitcher endorses any products, rather than the New England Patriots quarterback.
Brady has said he doesn’t even like the nickname and was just trying to trademark it to keep others from using it without his permission. But Seaver fans accused Brady of trying to appropriate their hero’s identity.
Brady will have to make do with the nicknames TB12 and, of course, G.O.A.T. — or “Greatest of All Time.”
Panthers ‘cautiously optimistic’ on Newton
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers general manager Marty Hurney is “cautiously optimistic” Cam Newton will be ready for the Sept. 8 regular season opener against the Los Angeles Rams after the quarterback suffered a left mid-foot sprain in a preseason game.
Newton injured his foot in Carolina’s 10-3 loss Thursday night at New England on a sack.
Newton was trying to avoid pressure in the first quarter when he got tripped up and landed on the turf. He hobbled to the sideline and grimaced in pain on the bench before walking under his own power to the locker room.
The 2015 league MVP only played 11 plays and the Panthers gained just 29 yards. He was sacked twice.
AUTO RACING
NTSB releases report on Earnhardt Jr. flight crash
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. — The National Transportation Safety Board says part of the landing gear collapsed and a section of the right wing hit the runway as the plane carrying Dale Earnhardt Jr. touched down a third time during its crash in East Tennessee last week.
The NTSB released a preliminary report Friday essentially repeating the description investigators offered at a news conference last week.
Earnhardt, a NASCAR television analyst and retired driver, was with wife Amy, 15-month-old daughter Isla, two pilots and the family dog when their Cessna Citation Latitude crashed Aug. 15. The report says three passengers suffered minor injuries.
The report says the plane bounced twice during its landing, then continued airborne down the runway until touching down a third time with about 1,000 feet of paved surface remaining.
HOCKEY
Capitals’ Kuznetsov banned from Russian team for doping
GENEVA — Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov tested positive for cocaine at the world championship and has been banned from the Russia team for four years. Kuznetsov failed a doping test after a sample was taken on May 26, the day Russia won the bronze medal game against the Czech Republic in Slovakia, the International Ice Hockey Federation said on Friday.
The ban does not stop Kuznetsov playing in the NHL, which classifies cocaine as a drug of abuse rather than a performance-enhancing doping product.