CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox bolstered their bullpen Tuesday, agreeing to a $6 million, one-year contract with free-agent reliever Steve Cishek.
A person with direct knowledge of the deal says it’s pending a physical. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the move had not been finalized.
The 33-year-old Cishek is moving to the South Side after spending the previous two seasons with the crosstown Cubs. The sidearming right-hander went 4-6 with a 2.95 ERA and seven saves in 70 appearances last year.
Chicago has been one of baseball’s most active teams this winter, hoping to contend for the AL Central title after seven straight losing seasons.
The White Sox also signed catcher Yasmani Grandal, slugger Edwin Encarnación and pitchers Dallas Keuchel and Gio González to free-agent deals. Outfielder Nomar Mazara was acquired in a trade with the Texas Rangers.
Cishek likely will be used in late-inning situations in front of Alex Colomé, who had 30 saves and a 2.80 ERA last year in his first season with the White Sox. Kelvin Herrera also is back after he struggled in 2019.
Cishek broke into the majors in 2010 with the Marlins. He is 32-27 with a 2.69 ERA and 132 saves in 10 years in the majors, also playing for Tampa Bay, Seattle and St. Louis.
MLB to investigate sign stealing allegations
BOSTON — Major League Baseball says it will investigate allegations the Boston Red Sox illegally used their video replay room to steal signs between opposing pitchers and catchers during their 2018 World Series championship season.
The claims were made Tuesday in a report by The Athletic. The website cited three anonymous sources it said were with the Red Sox during the 2018 season who said some players visited the replay room during games to get information on sign sequences.
Those sources told The Athletic that the Red Sox weren’t able to do it during the postseason because of in-person monitors used by MLB in those games.
Nationals sign Castro for 2 years
WASHINGTON — Infielder Starlin Castro finalized a two-year contract with the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, one of a flurry of recent moves by the World Series champions. Castro’s deal gives the club someone who can start at second base and maybe also play some at third, where Anthony Rendon left as a free agent.
Last season with the Miami Marlins, Castro batted .270 with career highs of 22 homers and 86 RBIs. He appeared in all 162 games, making 115 starts at second and 42 at third, along with two at shortstop.
Castro will turn 30 in March and is entering his 11th season in the majors. In addition to the Marlins, he has played for the Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees and been an All-Star four times.
Hill, Bailey bonuses revealed for Twins
MINNEAPOLIS — Rich Hill can earn $9.5 million in performance bonuses in his contract with the Minnesota Twins and Homer Bailey can earn $1 million. Minnesota announced the one-year deals with the pitchers on Dec. 31. Hill was guaranteed $3 million and Bailey $7 million.
Hill’s bonuses are based on starts or innings: $1 million each for five starts or 25 innings, seven or 35 and nine or 45, $1.5 million for 11 or 55, $2 million for 13 or 65 and $3 million for 15 or 75.
Bailey would get $333,333 each for 150 and 165 innings, and $333,334 for 185.
Dodgers sign Nelson to 1-year deal
LOS ANGELES — Right-hander Jimmy Nelson and the Los Angeles Dodgers agreed Tuesday to a $1.25 million, one-year contract, an incentive-laden deal that could be worth $13.25 million over two seasons.
The 30-year-old pitcher spent the last six seasons with Milwaukee. Nelson was 33-46 with a 4.22 ERA and 578 strikeouts and 240 walks.
FOOTBALL
Cowboys to introduce McCarthy today
FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys will introduce Mike McCarthy as the ninth coach in franchise history Wednesday. The club made the announcement Tuesday, a day after McCarthy reached agreement on a deal to replace Jason Garrett.
It’s the second coaching stop for the 56-year-old McCarthy, who won a Super Bowl and went to the playoffs nine times in 12-plus seasons with Green Bay.
Panthers hire Baylor’s Rhule as coach
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — David Tepper is entrusting Baylor’s Matt Rhule to lead the Carolina Panthers out of what he views as a cycle of “long term mediocrity.”
The Panthers owner hired the 44-year-old Rhule on Tuesday to become the team’s next head coach. He replaces Ron Rivera, who was fired with four games remaining in the 2019 regular season. The deal is worth $62 million over seven seasons, with incentives to make even more for winning.
The deal makes Rhule the sixth-highest paid coach in the NFL, according to Forbes. The five coaches ahead of him — New England’s Bill Belichick, Seattle’s Pete Carroll, Oakland’s Jon Gruden, New Orleans’ Sean Payton and Baltimore’s John Harbaugh, have all won Super Bowls.
Giants to hire Pats’ Judge as coach
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants and New England Patriots assistant Joe Judge are working on a deal for him to become the team’s head coach, a surprising move for the four-time Super Bowl-winning franchise that tumbled to the bottom of the NFL in recent years, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.
Mentored by Bill Belichick and Nick Saban in a 15-year career, Judge would become a head coach for the first time. At 38, he would be one of the youngest NFL coaches.
BASKETBALL
Pistons’ Griffin out indefinitely
DETROIT — Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin is out indefinitely after having surgery on his left knee.
The Pistons announced Tuesday that Griffin will have an extended rehabilitation period with no timetable for his return. The 30-year-old Griffin was an All-Star last season for the sixth time. He has played in just 18 games this season and is averaging a career-low 15.5 points and a career-low 4.7 rebounds per game.