Raimel Tapia’s sacrifice fly to deep center — nearly a grand slam — put Milwaukee ahead in a four-run eighth inning for the Brewers, who rallied to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-2 on Sunday and sweep the three-game series.
“We played a good series,” Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said. “We did a lot of good things.”
The Brewers (37-34) remain a half game ahead of the Reds in the National League Central. Cincinnati defeated Houston 9-7 in 10 innings on Sunday. Pittsburgh (34-36) is now two and a half games behind Milwaukee and has lost six straight.
In the eighth, Jesse Winker and Willy Adames drew back-to-back to walks. After Rowdy Tellez flew out to right, William Contreras laced a single to right off Pirates reliever Dauri Moreta (3-2) that scored Andruw Monasterio, who entered as a pinch-runner for Winker, pulling the Brewers even.
After a walk loaded the bases, Tapia’s sacrifice fly to deep center off Pittsburgh closer David Bednar put Milwaukee in front, 3-2. Luis Urias followed with a two-run single to push the margin to three runs.
Devin Williams pitched a perfect ninth to record his 12th save in 13 attempts. Trevor Megill (1-0) pitched a scoreless eighth to notch the win.
Cardinals 8, Mets 7 — At New York: Nolan Arenado’s second homer of the game was a tiebreaking shot in the ninth inning that lifted St. Louis past New York for a rare series win. Arenado hit a two-run homer in the first inning for the Cardinals, who blew an early 5-1 lead before the third baseman homered off Adam Ottavino (0-3) with one out in the ninth. Paul DeJong and Jordan Walker also homered while Paul Goldschmidt had a two-run double and Brendan Donovan added an RBI single among his three hits for St. Louis.
Marlins 4, Nationals 2 — At Washington: Jesús Luzardo earned his first victory in three career starts at Nationals Park and Miami completed a three-game sweep and move 10 games over .500 for the first time in 12 years. The Marlins improved to 41-31 and are off to the second-best start in franchise history through 72 games, behind the 1997 team that was 43-29 and went on to win the World Series.
Braves 14, Rockies 6 — At Atlanta: Eddie Rosario homered twice and drove in six runs, and NL East-leading Atlanta beat slumping Colorado to complete a four-game sweep and run its winning streak to six games.
Giants 7, Dodgers 3 — At Los Angeles: LaMonte Wade Jr. and Luis Matos each had two RBIs and San Francisco completed a rare rivalry series sweep on the road against Los Angeles.
INTERLEAGUE
Orioles 6, Cubs 3 — At Chicago: Adam Frazier and Jorge Mateo each had an RBI single in Baltimore’s three-run sixth inning in a win over Chicago. Anthony Santander homered for Baltimore, and Ramón Urías drove in two runs. Austin Hays had three of the team’s 14 hits. Chicago had won a season-high five straight. Mike Tauchman and Christopher Morel homered for the Cubs, who finished with three hits.
Reds 9, Astros 7 — At Houston: Rookie Elly De La Cruz and Jake Fraley drove in runs in a three-run 10th inning as Cincinnati extended the longest active winning streak in the majors to eight games. It’s Cincinnati’s longest string of wins since winning 10 straight in July 2012.
Phillies 3, Athletics 2 — At Oakland, Calif.: Kyle Schwarber opened the game with his 20th home run and added an RBI single as Philadelphia completed the series sweep with its sixth straight victory.
Padres 5, Rays 4 — At San Diego: Manny Machado drove in two runs, Joe Musgrove worked six solid innings and Fernando Tatis Jr. and catcher Austin Nola teamed up to punch out a potential tying run at home plate as San Diego took the three-game series.
Guardians 12, Diamondbacks 3 — At Phoenix: Josh Naylor had four hits and three RBIs, and Cleveland pounded out 16 hits and avoided a three-game sweep.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Mariners 5, White Sox 1 — At Seattle: Julio Rodríguez hit a two-run double, rookie Bryce Miller pitched seven crisp innings and Seattle overcame a dominant performance by Lance Lynn in beating Chicago. Lynn (4-7) matched a franchise record with 16 strikeouts in seven-plus innings, but Miller was terrific and Seattle got clutch hits from Rodríguez and Jarred Kelenic.
Tigers 6, Twins 4 — At Minneapolis: Spencer Torkelson and Kerry Carpenter hit back-to-back homers in a five-run fifth inning, powering Detroit past AL Central-leading Minnesota.
Reds Sox 6-4, Yankees 2-1 — At Boston: Connor Wong and Alex Verdugo hit consecutive RBI doubles off the Green Monster with two outs in a three-run sixth inning and Boston beat New York in the makeup of Saturday’s rainout and the opener of a split doubleheader. In the nightcap, Brayan Bello allowed one run on four hits and struck out eight in seven innings of work to lead Boston to the sweep. Triston Casas hit a two-run ground-rule double in the fifth for the Red Sox.
Angels 5, Royals 2 — At Kansas City, Mo.: Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout hit back-to-back home runs, helping Los Angeles defeat Kansas City in the finale of a three-game series. It’s the sixth time this season, and 28th overall, that Ohtani and Trout have homered in the same game.
Rangers 11, Blue Jays 7 — At Arlington, Texas: Corey Seager and Ezequiel Duran each had four hits, and Texas pounded out 15 hits in a win over Toronto. Seager drove in three runs and Duran scored three times as Texas erased a 6-0 deficit on its way to the win in the rubber game of the weekend set.