The Milwaukee Brewers’ Raimel Tapia hits an RBI sacrifice fly during the eighth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday in Milwaukee. The Brewers won, 5-2, to complete a three-game sweep.

 Morry Gash The Associated Press

Raimel Tapia’s sacrifice fly to deep center — nearly a grand slam — put Milwaukee ahead in a four-run eighth inning for the Brewers, who rallied to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-2 on Sunday and sweep the three-game series.

“We played a good series,” Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said. “We did a lot of good things.”