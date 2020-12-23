A capsule look at today’s college football bowl games:
NEW ORLEANS BOWL
Louisiana Tech (5-4) vs. Georgia Southern (7-5)
Time: 1 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Line: Georgia Southern by 5 1/2
Series record: First meeting
What’s at stake: Louisiana Tech is looking to win a bowl game for the seventh year in a row. Georgia Southern is trying to secure its second bowl victory in three seasons, having defeated Eastern Michigan in the Camelia Bowl in 2018 before losing to Liberty in the Cure Bowl last year.
MONTGOMERY BOWL
Memphis (6-3) vs. Florida Atlantic (5-3)
Time: 6 p.m.
TV: ESPN2
Line: Memphis by by 8 1/2
Series record: Florida Atlantic leads, 1-0
What’s at stake: Both teams are trying for a positive finish to their head coaches’ first season, Florida Atlantic’s Willie Taggart and Ryan Silverfield of Memphis. Florida Atlantic is trying to remain perfect in bowl games after winning the program’s first four. Memphis is seeking its first bowl win since 2014.