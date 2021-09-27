The Chargers capitalized on four Kansas City turnovers, including Patrick Mahomes’ second interception in the closing minutes, and Justin Herbert’s touchdown toss to Mike Williams with 32 seconds to go lifted Los Angeles to a 30-24 victory on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.
Herbert finished with 281 yards passing and four touchdowns without an interception, outdueling Mahomes in a matchup not only of two of the game’s best young quarterbacks but two teams expected to compete for the AFC West title.
The Chargers (2-1) won for the third time in four trips to Kansas City to send the two-time defending conference champion Chiefs (1-2) to the division cellar.
The Chiefs trailed 14-0 early but climbed back into the game in the second half, taking a 24-21 lead midway through the fourth quarter. But the Chargers tied it on Tristan Vizcaino’s short field goal, and after Mahomes was picked off by Alohi Gilman with 1:42 to go, Herbert began the march for the go-ahead score.
Ravens 19, Lions 17 — At Detroit: Justin Tucker set an NFL record with a 66-yard field goal, bouncing it through off the crossbar as time expired to lift Baltimore. The kick topped the 64-yard field goal Matt Prater made for Denver against San Francisco on Dec. 8, 2013. Lamar Jackson threw a 36-yard pass to Sammy Watkins on fourth-and-19 to get the Ravens across midfield with 7 seconds left to set up the record-breaking attempt.
Rams 34, Buccaneers 24 — At Inglewood, Calif.: Matthew Stafford passed for 343 yards and four touchdowns as he outdueled Tom Brady. The loss snapped the defending Super Bowl champions’ 10-game regular season and playoff winning streak going back to last season.
Saints 28, Patriots 13 — At Foxborough, Mass.: Jameis Winston threw two touchdown passes, Malcolm Jenkins returned an interception for a score, and New Orleans beat New England. Winston completed 13 of 21 passes for 128 yards.
Titans 25, Colts 16 — At Nashville, Tenn.: Ryan Tannehill threw for 197 yards and three touchdowns and Tennessee held off Indianapolis to grab an early tiebreaker in the AFC South. The Titans’ Derrick Henry ran for 113 yards, topping the 100-yard mark for a sixth straight division game.
Bills 43, Washington 21 — At Orchard Park, N.Y.: Josh Allen threw four touchdown passes and scored another TD rushing in Buffalo’s rout. Allen finished 32 of 43 for 358 yards, while also surpassing the 100-touchdown plateau (including TDs rushing and one receiving) in his 47th career start.
Bengals 24, Steelers 10 — At Pittsburgh: Joe Burrow threw for 178 yards and three touchdowns, including two to rookie Ja’Marr Chase, and Cincinnati handled Pittsburgh. Burrow connected on a 17-yard strike to Tyler Boyd and found Chase for 34-yard and 9-yard scores.
Falcons 17, Giants 14 — At East Rutherford, N.J.: Younghoe Koo kicked a 40-yard field goal on the final play for Atlanta to give coach Arthur Smith his first NFL win. Matt Ryan hit passes of 28 yards to Cordarrelle Patterson and 25 to rookie tight end Kyle Pitts on the game-winning drive.
Cardinals 31, Jaguars 19 — At Jacksonville, Fla.: Byron Murphy intercepted two passes, including one he returned for a touchdown following a botched trick play, and Arizona rallied to beat skidding Jacksonville.
Raiders 31, Dolphins 28 (OT) — At Las Vegas: Daniel Carlson’s 22-yard field goal as time expired in overtime lifted Las Vegas over Miami. It marked the second time in the Raiders’ first three games — both at home — they overcame a two-touchdown deficit to win in overtime.
Broncos 26, Jets 0 — At Denver: Von Miller led a Denver defense that sacked Zach Wilson five times, intercepted him twice and limited the rookie to 160 yards passing.