Logan Brosius (Western Dubuque) — Brosius won the 110 hurdles (15.19 seconds) and the long jump (21-3/4), while also contributing in wins in the 4x100 relay (44.36) and the shuttle hurdle relay (1:04) as Western Dubuque finished second to host Pleasant Valley in the Spartan Invitational track meet on Thursday.
Derek Leicht (Dubuque Hempstead) — Leicht won the 800 in 2:04.56, and then also was a part of the winning 4x400 relay (3:34.02) and 4x800 relay (8:23.87) to help Hempstead finish third at the Spartan Invitational on Thursday at Pleasant Valley. The Mustangs took third as a team.
Caleb Rhodes (River Ridge, Ill.) — Rhodes rushed for 235 yards and five touchdowns on 14 carries as River Ridge rolled to a 42-8 victory over Hiawatha in 8-man football in Hanover, Ill.
Visit TelegraphHerald.com/athlete to cast your vote. The polls close at 5 p.m. each Tuesday