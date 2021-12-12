Gabe Brown scored 15 points and Marcus Bingham Jr. had 12 points and 13 rebounds to lead No. 19 Michigan State to an 80-64 victory over Penn State on Saturday in East Lansing, Mich.
The Spartans (9-2, 2-0 Big Ten), who have won four straight games, are off to their best start since the 2017-18 season, when they started 14-2.
Seth Lundy scored 18 points and John Harrar added 16 for the Nittany Lions (5-5, 0-2 Big Ten).
No. 8 Kansas 102, Missouri 65 — At Lawrence, Kan.: Ochai Agbaji scored 21 points, Christian Braun and Dajuan Harris had 13 apiece as Kansas rolled in the first meeting of the longtime Big 12 rivals as nonconference foes. The two programs had not played in nearly a decade, when Missouri decided to chase football riches to the Southeastern Conference.
Notre Dame 66, No. 10 Kentucky 62 — At South Bend, Ind.: Freshman and hometown star Blake Wesley hit a go-ahead, pull-up jumper in the lane with 11.7 seconds left and Notre Dame beat Kentucky.Wesley broke a 62-62 tie and Dane Goodwin added a dunk as time expired, prompting fans to storm the Purcell Pavilion court. The Irish scored the final five points.
Oklahoma 88, No. 12 Arkansas 66 — At Tulsa, Okla.: Elijah Harkless scored 21 points as Oklahoma handed Arkansas its first loss.
No. 13 Tennessee 76, UNC Greensboro 36 — At Knoxville, Tenn.: Josiah-Jordan James and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield each scored 12 points to lead Tennessee over UNC Greensboro.
No. 15 Connecticut 74, St. Bonaventure 64 — At Newark, N.J.: R.J. Cole scored 15 points and Connecticut surged midway through the second half to beat St. Bonaventure.
No. 18 Auburn 99, Nebraska 68 — At Atlanta: Playing minus suspended coach Bruce Pearl, Auburn made 16 steals and routed Nebraska. Pearl began his two-game suspension imposed by the NCAA on Friday. Auburn was placed on probation for four years for unethical conduct involving former associate head coach Chuck Person.
Creighton 83, No. 24 BYU 71 — At Sioux Falls, S.D.: Ryan Hawkins scored 19 of his season-high 25 points in the first half for the Bluejays. Creighton (9-2) built its lead to as many as 20 before the break, helped by Hawkins’ four 3-pointers.
No. 25 LSU 69, Georgia Tech 53 — At Atlanta: Tari Eason scored 23 points, and LSU recovered from a 15-point first-half deficit to beat Georgia Tech and remain undefeated.
Clemson 90, Drake 80 (OT) — At Atlanta: PJ Hall tossed in 22 points, Al-Amir Dawes scored 19 and David Collins pitched in with the first double-double of his career to help Clemson outlast Drake at the Holiday Hoopsgiving. Tucker DeVries sank five 3-pointers and scored 19 to pace the Bulldogs.