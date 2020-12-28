With tennis, like so much of the world, shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic, Naomi Osaka found herself with time to read and think.
And while she won the U.S. Open for her third Grand Slam title, she also stood out for speaking out about racial injustice and police brutality.
As noteworthy in 2020 for her activism away from the tennis court as her success on it, Osaka was selected by The Associated Press as the Female Athlete of the Year in results revealed Sunday after a vote by AP member sports editors and AP beat writers.
“It was difficult to be isolated from my family for large parts of the year, but that’s nothing compared to others. It was sad to watch and read the news of people suffering from COVID-19, and the economic and social effect on so many — losing jobs, mental health. It was such a tough year for so many people,” Osaka wrote in an email interview. “And then watching the police injustices like George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Jacob Blake (to name just a few) in the summer broke my heart. I am proud of my U.S. Open victory, but more so that I got people talking about the real issues.”
Osaka collected 18 of 35 first-place votes and a total of 71 points. WNBA Finals MVP Breanna Stewart was next with nine first-place votes and 60 points, followed by Sarah Fuller, the Vanderbilt soccer player who kicked for the school’s football team, with one first-place vote and 24 points.
LeBron James was announced Saturday as the AP Male Athlete of the Year.
Federer to miss Australian Open
Roger Federer is withdrawing from the Australian Open while he continues preparing to return to action after two operations on his right knee and a tour absence that will have lasted longer than a year, his agent told The Associated Press. Tony Godsick — Federer’s long-time representative and CEO of their management company, TEAM8 — said Sunday he is working on putting together a 2021 tennis calendar for the 20-time Grand Slam champion, who plans to get back on tour soon after the year’s first major.
FOOTBALL
DALLAS — Ty Jordan, a star freshman running back for the University of Utah, died at a Dallas-area hospital after accidently shooting himself, authorities said Sunday.
University officials announced Jordan’s death Saturday, a day after he was named Pac-12’s newcomer of the year, but did not release details. Jordan, 19, died in an emergency room at a hospital in Denton around 10:45 p.m. on Christmas Day, according to medical examiner’s records.
Liberty outlasts Coastal Carolina in bowl
ORLANDO, Fla. — Elijah James blocked Massimo Biscardi’s 42-yard field goal attempt in overtime to give No. 23 Liberty a 37-34 victory over No. 9 Coastal Carolina on Saturday night in a wild finish in the FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl.
Liberty (10-1) took the lead on Alex Barbir’s 44-yard field goal on the first extra possession.
Coastal Carolina (11-1) got a huge break in regulation when Liberty’s Joshua Mack fumbled inside the 1 with 41 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Safety Alex Spillum recovered the fumble to end the long drive.
Malik Willis ran for 137 yards and four touchdowns for Liberty. The Flames’ only loss came to North Carolina State on a blocked field goal.
BASKETBALL
Villanova coach Jay Wright has tested positive for COVID-19 and the No. 5 Wildcats have paused basketball activities. Wright said in a statement issued Sunday by Villanova that he another staff member tested positive. Wright says he has been experiencing mild symptoms.
Villanova’s game against Xavier scheduled for Saturday has been postponed, but the school outside Philadelphia says no determination has been made for games beyond this week. The next game on the Wildcats’ schedule is Jan. 5 at DePaul.
BASEBALL
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Gregory Polanco broke a bone in his right wrist playing winter ball in the Dominican Republic. The Pirates said Saturday that Polanco has a small nondisplaced fracture of the triquetrum bone and that the wrist will be immobilized for a short time. The team did not say how the injury occurred. The 29-year-old Polanco is expected to be 100% by spring training.
HOCKEY
EDMONTON, Alberta — Matthew Boldy had a hat trick in the United States’ 11-0 victory over Austria late Saturday night in the world junior championship.
Trevor Zegras scored twice, and Drew Helleson, John Farinacci, Brendan Brisson, Brett Berard and Sam Colangelo also scored . Alex Turcotte had three assists, and Dustin Wolf made 10 saves. Dubuque Fighting Saints defenseman Henry Thrun plays for Team USA.
The Americans improved to 1-1 in Group B play after opening with a 5-3 loss to Russia on Friday night. They will face the Czech Republic on Tuesday.
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes have traded veteran center Derek Stepan to the Ottawa Senators for a second-round pick in the 2021 NHL draft.
Stepan had 39 goals and 80 assists in 224 games in three seasons with the Coyotes. He spent his first seven seasons with the New York Rangers and has 167 goals and 232 assists in 10 career NHL seasons.
FIGURE SKATING
Weir elected to skating Hall of Fame
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Three-time U.S. champion Johnny Weir has been elected to the U.S. Figure Skating Hall of Fame. Also elected to the Class of 2021 are Sandy Schwomeyer Lamb and Gale Tanger.
Due to the COVD-19 pandemic, their inductions will be postponed until the 2022 U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Nashville.
Weir, currently NBC’s lead analyst along with 1998 Olympic champion Tara Lipinski, is a two-time Olympian who wound up sixth in the 2010 games. He won a 2008 world championships bronze medal. His national titles came in 2004-06.