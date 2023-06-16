US Open Golf
Rickie Fowler lines up a putt during the first round of the U.S. Open on Thursday at Los Angeles Country Club. He shot a record 62 to share the first-round lead.

LOS ANGELES — Rickie Fowler can always say he was the first to shoot 62 in the U.S. Open.

But only by about 15 minutes.