Eli Manning and heir apparent Daniel Jones threw first-half touchdown passes against Chicago backups and the New York Giants had an easy night in posting a 32-13 preseason victory over the Bears on Friday night in East Rutherford, N.J.
Free agent rookie Jon Hilliman scored on a 10-yard run, Kyle Lauletta threw a 10-yard TD to Garrett Dickerson, Aldrick Rosas kicked a 47-yard field goal and New York (2-0) got a safety on a botched shotgun snap.
Chicago coach Matt Nagy rested many key starters in falling to 0-2.
Rookie Kerrith Whyte Jr., who had a 103-yard kickoff return in the second quarter nullified by a late holding penalty, scored on a 1-yard run. Eddy Pineiro kicked field goals of 41 and 27 yards for the undermanned Bears.
Giants coach Pat Shurmur held out running back Saquon Barkley and tight end Evan Engram for the second straight week. Neither is hurt.
University of Dubuque graduate Michael Joseph was featured again in all four quarters for the Bears at cornerback. He finished with two solo tackles in the game.
Bills 27, Panthers 14 — At Charlotte, N.C.: Josh Allen completed 9 of 11 passes for 102 yards and led two scoring drives, Kevin Johnson returned an interception 71 yards for a touchdown and Buffalo defeated Carolina.