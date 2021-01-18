Lauri Markkanen had 29 points and 10 rebounds, Garrett Temple scored 15 of his season-high 21 points in the second quarter and the Chicago Bulls ended a four-game losing streak with a 117-101 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday in Dallas.
Markkanen, in his second game back after missing seven games because of COVID-19 protocols, was 10 of 19 from the field while recording season highs in points and rebounds.
“I was a little short on my shot and trying to get my legs back,” Markkanen said. “Conditioning-wise, I feel pretty good. There was a stretch in the third quarter when I checked in and I felt like it was 20 seconds and I was gassed. Other than that little stretch, it was pretty good.”
Dallas star Luka Doncic passed Michael Jordan on the career list with his 29th triple-double, finishing with 36 points, 16 rebounds and 15 assists, including a behind-the-back pass to Willie Cauley-Stein for a dunk. Doncic is tied with Grant Hill for 15th place.
The Slovenian sensation, who had 30 points at halftime, didn’t get nearly enough help with the Mavericks missing five rotation players because of COVID-19 protocols and guard Tim Hardaway Jr. with a left groin strain.
Doncic had his European sidekick in Kristaps Porzingis, who scored 20 points, after both missed a loss at Chicago this month. But the 7-foot-3 Latvian was 0 of 7 from 3-point range while joining Dallas players not named Doncic in shooting 10% from deep (2 of 20).
The Bulls, who lost all four games on their skid by four points or fewer, took control with a 40-point second quarter and didn’t let their lead get under nine points in the second half.
Zach LaVine, who had 21 first-quarter points in the earlier win over Dallas, didn’t get his first bucket until the third quarter while going 1 of 8 from the field and making all eight free throws to finish with 10 points and 10 assists.
Thaddeus Young scored 15 points for Chicago, and Otto Porter Jr. had 14 points and nine rebounds.
Dallas guard Jalen Brunson, who scored a season-high 31 points when Doncic was sidelined by a quadriceps injury in Chicago, was listed as questionable on the COVID-19 list and didn’t play. Josh Richardson, Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber and Dwight Powell were out again.
Knicks 105, Celtics 75 — At Boston: Julius Randle scored 20 points with 12 rebounds and RJ Barrett had 19 and 11 to help New York snap a five-game losing streak and beat Boston.Jaylen Brown scored 25 for Boston, which had won five in a row but suffered its biggest blowout and lowest-scoring output of the season. All-Star point guard Kemba Walker made his season debut after missing the first 11 games with a left knee injury but left in the third quarter after hurting his ribs. Fellow Boston All-Star Jayson Tatum missed his second straight game with COVID-19.
Jazz 109, Nuggets 105 — At Denver: Reserve Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points, Donovan Mitchell added 18 and Utah won a rematch of a thrilling first-round playoff series last season that Denver captured in seven games. Utah’s Rudy Gobert finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds.