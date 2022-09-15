A champion was crowned in IndyCar as Will Power finished third in the season finale at Laguna Seca and won his second series championship.
Formula One is close to a champion, too, after Max Verstappen’s fifth consecutive victory made a title clinching possible for him in Singapore.
And add Bubba Wallace to the list of drivers who waited a bit too long to win a race this year. Wallace won at Kansas, joining Erik Jones as drivers not in the playoffs to win in the first two playoff races. Wallace became the 18th different driver to win in NASCAR’s top series this year.
Here is a capsule look at this weekend’s racing action:
Last race: Bubba Wallace regained the lead with 43 laps to go and stayed out front the rest of the way, outrunning his car owner, Denny Hamlin, at Kansas.
Fast facts: Wallace’s victory was the second of his career and the second in as many races won by a driver that didn’t qualify for the playoffs. Erik Jones won a week earlier at Darlington. ... Christopher Bell finished third and became the first driver to qualify for the next playoff round. He’s 10 points ahead of William Byron, 11 ahead of Hamlin and 18 ahead of Joey Logano. ... Kevin Harvick finished 36th and has failed to finish three straight races for the first time in a Cup career spanning 782 starts. ... This is the last race of round one of the playoffs; The playoff field will be trimmed to 12 following the race.
Last race: Points leader Max Verstappen won after starting seventh in Italy — his fifth consecutive victory and 11th in 16 races this season — and moved within striking distance of his second consecutive season championship
Next race: Oct. 2, Marina Bay, Singapore.
INDYCAR
Last race: Outgoing champion Alex Palou won at Laguna Seca and Will Power finished third in the season finale to beat Team Penske teammate Josef Newgarden for the season championship by 16 points. It’s the second title for Power, who also won in 2014, and the 17th for the Penske organization.
Next race: Next season.
NHRA DRAG RACING
Last event: Antron Brown won in Top Fuel and Ron Capps won in Funny Car in Indianapolis.
