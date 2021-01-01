The Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball team extended the nation’s second-longest home winning streak to 41 games with a 90-84 victory over Rutgers on Thursday in Iowa City.
Freshman star Caitlin Clark scored 28 points to lead five Iowa players in double figures. The Hawkeyes’ home win streak trails only Baylor’s 61-game string.
Iowa (6-1, 2-1 Big Ten) shot 61.1% (30-for-49) from the floor and made 12 of 22 3-point attempts, but only led by two at halftime after the Scarlet Knights (5-2, 1-2) made 6 of 7 3-pointers in the second quarter and outscored the Hawkeyes, 28-14.
McKenna Warnock added 18 points — shooting 5-for-7 from beyond the arc — and also grabbed nine rebounds for Iowa. Monika Czinano had 17 points and Kate Martin added 12.
Arella Guirantes scored 34 points to lead Rutgers.
MEN
Michigan 84, Maryland 73 — At College Park, Md.: Freshman Hunter Dickinson had 26 points and 11 rebounds, Franz Wagner scored 19 and Michigan remained unbeaten with a win over Maryland.
The Wolverines (8-0, 3-0 Big Ten) trailed, 54-50, with 15 minutes left before Dickinson scored nine points in a 23-5 run that turned a close, contentious contest into a runaway.
Four technical fouls were called during a first half that ended with Michigan up, 46-44. After the Terrapins clawed back, the Wolverines emphatically answered behind Dickinson, who went 10-for-11 from the floor and 6-for-7 at the line in reaching a season high in points.
Donta Scott scored 19 for Maryland, Eric Ayala had 16 and Jairus Hamilton added 15. The Terrapins , who were trying to build on Monday’s upset at No. 6 Wisconsin, fell to 6-3, 1-3 in the Big Ten