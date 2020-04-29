CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR can go forward with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway without fans in attendance at the end of May unless health conditions deteriorate in the state, the governor of North Carolina said Tuesday.
Gov. Roy Cooper said he and state public health officials have had discussions with NASCAR and the speedway located in Concord regarding safety protocols for staging the race. Cooper said the state offered input on NASCAR’s plan, but he believes the race can go forward on Memorial Day weekend for the 60th consecutive year.
NASCAR on Monday gave teams its latest revised schedule, which shows racing resuming May 17 at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina, followed by a second race at that track on May 20. The 600 would be held on May 24, followed by a second race at Charlotte on May 27.
BASKETBALL
AMES, Iowa — Iowa State men’s head coach Steve Prohm on Tuesday announced the signing of Tyler Harris, a 5-foot-9 junior guard from Memphis, Tenn.
Harris, the 2017 Gatorade Player of the Year in Tennessee, connected on 138 career 3-pointers and averaged 8.7 points as a sophomore for the Tigers. He averaged 9.9 points over his two-year career in Memphis, shooting 36.9 percent from the field and 33.4 percent behind the arc. Harris also shot 84.4 percent on free throw attempts.
Harris scored a season-high 19 points in a home win against Wichita State in 2020, connecting on five 3-pointers. He reached double figures in six of his final nine games.
FOOTBALL
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears signed defensive tackle John Jenkins on Tuesday.
Jenkins appeared in 16 games and made five starts for Miami last season, getting one sack. He has also played for New Orleans, Seattle, Chicago and the New York Giants since he entered the league in 2013.
The Bears also signed 11 undrafted free agents: Mississippi State defensive lineman Lee Autry, Yale offensive lineman Dieter Eiselen, Maryland linebacker Keandre Jones, Western Illinois linebacker LaCale London, Florida International running back Napoleon Maxwell, Duke defensive lineman Trevon McSwain, Oregon State running back Artavis Pierce, Florida Atlantic linebacker Rashad Smith, LSU offensive lineman Badara Traore, Kentucky receiver Ahmad Wagner and Buffalo linebacker Ledarius Mack — brother of star pass rusher Khalil Mack.
Chiefs to release Colquitt after 15 years
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dustin Colquitt set numerous Kansas City Chiefs punting records, including most games played and most postseason appearances, but his long tenure is finally coming to a close. The Chiefs released the two-time Pro Bowler after signing a pair of prospects to compete for the job in training camp. Colquitt stopped short of saying he was retiring, which would save the Chiefs $2 million in salary cap space. He was due a workout bonus of $2 million, and there will be $650,000 in dead cap space as he entered the final year of his contract.
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have picked up the fifth-year option on All-Pro outside linebacker T.J. Watt. Watt, Pittsburgh’s first-round pick in the 2017 draft, is coming off a stellar 2019 in which he had 14 1/2 sacks and was selected to the Pro Bowl for the second time. Watt finished in the top five in the NFL in five categories last year, including sacks, quarterback hits and forced fumbles.
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with unrestricted free agent quarterback Jameis Winston. Winston, the first overall pick in the 2015 draft, will serve as the backup to Drew Brees.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Harland Svare, a starting linebacker on the New York Giants’ 1956 NFL championship team and later the team’s defensive coach while still a player, has died. He was 89.
BASEBALL
BALTIMORE — Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini is undergoing chemotherapy for stage 3 colon cancer and expects to miss the season if major leaguers return this summer.
Mancini had a malignant tumor removed shortly before turning 28 on March 18. He has been undergoing chemotherapy since April 13. His treatment will take six months.