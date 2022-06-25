IOWA CITY — University of Iowa Deputy Athletic Director Barbara Burke announced on Friday that she will retire by the end of her current contract, which concludes in June of 2023.
Burke has been involved in college athletics for more than 40 years and has served in various administrative leadership roles for the past three decades. She has agreed to stay on to assist the Hawkeyes in navigating the rapidly changing landscape surrounding college athletics, as well as helping provide a smooth transition for her successor. A search for her replacement will occur this summer.
Burke was named Deputy Director of Athletics in April 2017, after joining the UI athletics staff as Senior Associate Athletics Director for Sport Administration and Event Management in 2016. In her role, she serves as the UI’s Senior Women’s Administrator, is involved in all strategic planning and operations, including facility planning and capital projects and serves as the department’s primary sport administrator while assisting with the day-to-day operations for football.
BASKETBALL
Bucks sign UNI star AJ Green
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Following Thursday night’s NBA Draft in New York, former UNI Panther AJ Green has signed a two-way contract with the Milwaukee Bucks.
Green’s two-way deal allows the 6-foot-5 guard to spend time with both the Bucks, as well as the team’s NBA G-League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd in Kenosha.
The Cedar Falls native averaged 17.8 points per game during his Panther career, scoring 1,769 total points, the fourth most in school history. Green is expected to join the Bucks for the NBA 2K23 Summer League in Las Vegas, which will be held July 7-17.
NEW ORLEANS — Following the NBA Draft, former Iowa State men’s basketball player Izaiah Brockington has been picked up by the New Orleans Pelicans.
Brockington signed an Exhibit 10 deal with New Orleans. The Big 12 Newcomer of the Year, Brockington put together one of the best seasons in school history, averaging 16.9 points and 6.8 rebounds as he played and started all 35 games.
Hawks to host in ACC/Big Ten Challenge
IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa men’s basketball team will host Georgia Tech on Tuesday, Nov. 29, as part of the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Men’s Basketball Challenge.
The Hawkeyes have won seven of their last nine Challenge games, including their last four. Game times and television information will be announced at a later date. ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU will combine to televise all 14 games of the three-day event.
Clifford returns to Hornets as head coach
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Steve Clifford is heading back to Charlotte. Clifford has agreed to a multiyear contract to return as head coach of the NBA’s Hornets four years after being fired by team owner Michael Jordan, the team announced Friday night. He led the Hornets to two playoff appearances prior to being dismissed in 2018.
BASEBALL
Judge, Yankees agree to $19M deal
NEW YORK — Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees avoided an arbitration hearing Friday by agreeing to a $19 million, one-year contract, a deal that leaves the slugger on track to become a free agent after the World Series.
Texas’ Melendez wins Golden Spikes AwardOMAHA, Neb. — Texas infielder Ivan Melendez was named the 2022 Golden Spikes Award winner Friday as the top amateur baseball player in the U.S. The 22-year-old redshirt junior helped the Longhorns reach the College World Series. He led Texas with a .387 average and topped the nation with 32 homers and 94 RBIs.
GOLF
Schauffele shoots 63 to take lead at Travelers
CROMWELL, Conn. — Xander Schauffele shot his second straight 7-under 63 on Friday to take a five-stroke lead in the Travelers Championship. Kevin Kisner (64), Nick Hardy (64), defending champion Harris English (65), Cam Davis (66) and Patrick Cantlay (67) were tied for second at 9 under. First-round leaders Rory McIlroy and J.T. Poston dropped six strokes back.
Harrington leads Stricker in U.S. Senior Open
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Padraig Harrington and Steve Stricker are going at it again on a big stage, and this time they have more say over the outcome at the U.S. Senior Open. The two Ryder Cup captains from Whistling Straits last September will be in the final group going into the weekend at Saucon Valley after Harrington birdied three of his last six holes for a one-shot lead.
Chun leads by 6 at Women’s PGA
BETHESDA, Md. — In Gee Chun shot a 3-under 69 on Friday to increase her lead to six strokes halfway through the Women’s PGA Championship. Chun led by five after the first round, equaling the biggest 18-hole advantage in the history of women’s major championships.
