Bottom line: Iowa faces Kansas City in an early season matchup. Kansas City fell, 71-56, at Minnesota in its last outing. Iowa is coming off a 106-73 home win over Longwood in its most recent game.
Did you know: Kansas City went 0-5 against non-conference schools last season. In those five games, the Roos gave up 69.8 points per game while scoring 57.6 per matchup. Iowa went 7-2 in non-conference play, averaging 95.2 points and giving up 75.4 per game in the process.
OREGON STATE (1-0) at IOWA STATE (1-0)
Time: 7 p.m.
TV: Big 12 Network/ESPN+
Bottom line: Oregon State and Iowa State both look to put winning streaks together .
Did you know: Oregon State went 5-3 against non-conference programs last season. In those eight games, the Beavers gave up 67.1 points per game while scoring 71.9 per outing. Iowa State went 2-3 in non-conference play, averaging 68.2 points and allowing 75.8 per game in the process.
GREEN BAY (0-1) at WISCONSIN (1-0)
Time: 7 p.m.
TV: Big Ten Network Plus
Radio: WPVL-AM 1590
Bottom line: Wisconsin looks for its ninth straight win in the head-to-head series over Green Bay. In its last eight wins against the Phoenix, Wisconsin has won by an average of 17 points. Green Bay’s last win in the series came on Dec. 9, 2009, an 88-84 victory.
A year ago: Wisconsin scored 82 and came away with a 40-point win over Green Bay when these two teams faced each other last year.
Did you know: Wisconsin held its nine non-conference opponents to an average of just 60.6 points per game last year. The Badgers offense scored 77.7 points per matchup on their way to a 7-2 record against non-Big Ten competition. Green Bay went 0-4 against non-conference schools last season.
ARKANSAS STATE (1-0) at No. 11 ILLINOIS (1-0)
Time: 8 p.m.
TV: Big Ten Network Plus
Bottom line: No. 11 Illinois hosts Arkansas State in an early season matchup. Arkansas State easily beat Harding by 26 in its last outing. Illinois is coming off a 71-47 win over Jackson State in its most recent game.
Did you know: Illinois held its eight non-conference opponents to an average of just 65.5 points per game last year. The Fighting Illini offense put up 82.8 points per contest en route to a 5-3 record against competition outside the Big Ten Conference. Arkansas State went 0-4 against non-conference schools in 2020-21.