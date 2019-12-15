MELBOURNE, Australia — The caddie for Patrick Reed will not be on the bag for the final session of the Presidents Cup after shoving a spectator who he felt was encroaching too close to Reed while cursing him.
The tour announced the decision after Saturday’s dual session, which ended with the International team holding a 10-8 lead. Reed said in a statement he respected the decision and that everyone was focused on winning.
Kessler Karain, the brother-in-law of Reed, says he heard heckling for three days at Royal Melbourne, some had taken it too far and he’d had enough.
Reed was a singular target of the American team this year because of a rules violation last week in the Bahamas. He twice removed a clump of sand from behind his ball in a waste area at the Hero World Challenge. When he was shown the incident on video, Reed accepted the two-shot penalty.
Reed failed to make a birdie in fourballs Saturday morning as he and Webb Simpson lost for the third straight time.
“Riding on the cart, guy was about 3 feet from Patrick and said, ‘You (expletive) suck.’ I got off the cart and shoved him, said a couple things, probably a few expletives,” Karrain said in a statement to “Fore Play,” a podcast operated by Barstool Sports.
Karrain said security arrived and he left in the cart.
International team clings to 2-point lead
MELBOURNE, Australia — The International team had the lead going into the final day of the Presidents Cup for the first time in 16 years, and it has a trio of rookies to thank for that.
Marc Leishman and unbeaten rookie Abraham Ancer staged a remarkable rally Saturday afternoon in foursomes, going from 5 down with eight holes to play to earn a most unlikely halve against Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler.
Byeong Hun An and Joaquin Niemann never led in the final match and scratched out another half-point against Matt Kuchar and Tony Finau.
That gave the Internationals a 10-8 lead going into Saturday night’s singles, and a real chance to win the Presidents Cup for only the second time in its 25-year history.
BASKETBALL
Spurs beat Suns in OT in Mexico City
MEXICO CITY — Patty Mills made a jumper from the free throw line with 0.3 seconds left and the San Antonio Spurs outlasted the Phoenix Suns, 121-119, in overtime Saturday.
DeMar DeRozan pulled the Spurs even with a drive and fling — after a foul by Mikal Bridges — down the right side of the lane, but missed the free throw. The ball went out of bounds on a scramble after the missed free throw, and San Antonio kept the ball after a replay review.
Mills led the Spurs with 26 points. DeRozan, LaMarcus Aldridge and Dejounte Murray each added 18, and Lonnie Walker IV had 16.
USC receives notice from NCAA
LOS ANGELES — Southern California’s basketball program has received a notice of allegations from the NCAA following a federal investigation into corruption and bribery in the sport. The school said in a statement Friday night it has “cooperated with the NCAA since it first became aware of the issues” raised in the notice, and it “looks forward to an expeditious resolution of this matter.”
Georgetown players to transfer
WASHINGTON — Georgetown basketball players Galen Alexander and Myron Gardner have left the team and plan to transfer as they fight accusations of burglary and harassment. Gardner, a freshman forward who averaged 3.1 points and 2.9 rebounds in eight games, announced his decision Friday in a statement to The Washington Post. Alexander, a junior forward who averaged 4.2 points and 2.7 rebounds in nine games, followed soon after on social media.
FOOTBALL
Boston College hires OSU assistant Hafley
Boston College ended its search to replace Steve Addazio and made it official on Saturday by confirming that Ohio State co-defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley will be taking over in Chestnut Hill.
A New Jersey native who coached at Rutgers and Pittsburgh before spending seven seasons in the NFL, Hafley returned to college last year to join the staff at Ohio State. Under his guidance, the Buckeyes turned around a defense that struggled in 2018 but this season allowed the fewest yards per play (3.93) in the nation.
BASEBALL
Angels, Rendon finalize $245M deal
ANAHEIM, Calif. — All-Star third baseman Anthony Rendon and the Los Angeles Angels finalized a $245 million, seven-year contract on Friday, two days after the sides reached agreement at the winter meetings.
The 29-year-old Rendon led the majors with 126 RBIs, then excelled in the postseason to help the Washington Nationals win their first World Series championship.
Rangers, Lyles finish $16M, 2-year deal
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Rangers completed a $16 million, two-year contract with free agent right-hander Jordan Lyles, finalizing a deal that had been agreed upon before this week’s winter meetings.
Texas agreed to a $585,000, one-year contract on Friday with left-hander Jeffrey Springs, designated for assignment by the Rangers 11 days earlier.
Mets’ Cespedes agrees to pay cut
NEW YORK — Yoenis Céspedes’ salary for 2019 was cut in half and his pay for 2020 reduced as part of a settlement of a grievance between the injured outfielder and the New York Mets. Céspedes agreed to a $110 million, four-year contract in December 2016 but hasn’t played since July 20, 2018. The outfielder had surgery to remove bone calcification from his right heel on Aug. 2, 2018, and his left that Oct. 26.
Straily signs with Korean team
SEOUL, South Korea — Veteran pitcher Dan Straily has signed a one-year contract worth $800,000 with the Lotte Giants, the Korea Baseball Organization club announced on Saturday. The 31 year-old right-hander became a free agent in October after spending last season with the Baltimore Orioles, his sixth major league team.