T.J. Warren scored 35 points and Malcolm Brogdon added 17 points and tied a career high with 13 assists, helping the Indiana Pacers hold on for a 118-111 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night in Indianapolis.
The victory sent Indiana into the All-Star break with some momentum after beating the league’s best team to end a season-worst seven-game losing streak. The Pacers also had lost five straight home games.
Donte DiVincenzo led the Bucks with 19 points and Khris Middleton added 17 as reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo missed his second straight game following the birth of his first child. Milwaukee’s five-game winning streak also ended.
The Bucks trailed by as much as 25 in the first half and were still down, 73-52, midway through the third.
Then they went on a 16-5 run to get within 11 at 82-71 after three quarters, opened the fourth with six straight points and cut the deficit to 90-86 on Eric Bledsoe’s layup with 8:18 to play.
But Jeremy Lamb and Warren made consecutive 3s to spur the decisive run that allowed the Pacers to rebuild a 100-86 lead.
Magic 116, Pistons 112 (OT) — At Orlando, Fla.: Aaron Gordon scored 25 points and Markelle Fultz added 21 as Orlando rallied to beat Detroit in overtime.
Gordon, who also had nine rebounds and nine assists, hit consecutive 3-point shots late in he fourth quarter to help Orlando erase a seven-point deficit.
Cavaliers 127, Hawks 105 — At Cleveland: Tristan Thompson scored 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Larry Nance Jr. had a career-high 23 points, and Cleveland broke a 12-game home losing streak, defeating Atlanta.
Cleveland, coming off the worst home loss in franchise history, went ahead midway through the first quarter and won at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for the first time since beating the Hawks on Dec. 23.
Nets 101, Raptors 91 — At New York: Toronto had its franchise-record winning streak stopped at 15 games with a loss to Brooklyn.
Caris LeVert scored 20 points for the Nets, who ended a six-game losing streak against the Raptors. That included a loss Saturday in Toronto, where LeVert scored a career-best 37 points.
Wizards 114, Knicks 96 — At New York: Bradley Beal scored 30 points and Washington used a fourth-quarter surge to beat New York.
Davis Bertans added 16 points, Isaac Bonga had 13 and Troy Brown Jr. scored 11 as Washington closed out the victory with a 34-19 run.
Grizzlies 111, Trail Blazers 104 — At Memphis, Tenn.: Brandon Clarke matched his career high with 27 points, Ja Morant had 20 points and nine assists and Memphis went into the All-Star break with a victory over Portland.
De’Anthony Melton and Jonas Valanciunas scored 12 points each, with Valanciunas also grabbing 18 rebounds. Clarke connected on 12 of 14 shots as Memphis won for the 15th time in 19 games.
Hornets 115, Timberwolves 108 — At Minneapolis: Devonte Graham scored 28 points, Miles Bridges added 20 and Bismack Biyombo had a double-double, and Charlotte used a big second half to rally past Minnesota.