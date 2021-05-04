LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears released veteran left tackle Charles Leno Jr. on Monday.
Leno tweeted that his “time in Chicago has officially come to an end” and called it “a bittersweet day.” He said he will “be rooting for the young guys to succeed” and thanked Bears fans.
The team announced the move later in the day.
Drafted by Chicago in the seventh round in 2014, Leno started every game the past five seasons and 93 in a row dating to 2015. He made the Pro Bowl as an alternate in 2018.
Leno’s release comes after the Bears traded up to draft Oklahoma State tackle Teven Jenkins in the second round on Friday. The 6-foot-6, 317-pound Jenkins made 35 starts over four seasons for the Cowboys, including 26 at right tackle and seven at left tackle. General manager Ryan Pace said the Bears believe he can play both tackle spots.
Amazon to take over Thursday package in ’22
Amazon Prime Video will become the exclusive home of the NFL’s “Thursday Night Football” package a year earlier than originally anticipated.
Amazon and the league announced Monday that Prime Video will take over the entire package in 2022, which will make it an 11-season deal through 2032. It was originally supposed to begin in 2023 when the league’s new media rights deals kick in.
Wisconsin, Utah schedule series
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin and Utah have announced a home-and-home series that includes matchups in 2028 and 2033. The two teams are scheduled to meet at Wisconsin on Sept. 16, 2028. They play at Utah on Sept. 10, 2033. Their 2033 meeting will mark the first time Wisconsin has faced Utah in Salt Lake City. The two teams have met three times before with the Badgers winning twice.
BASEBALL
Cubs activate Pederson from injured list
CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs activated Joc Pederson from the 10-day injured list on Monday, giving the slugger a chance to face his former team. Pederson was in the starting lineup for Chicago’s series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers, leading off and playing left field. He had been sidelined by left wrist tendinitis.
Brewers activate Yelich, Cain
PHILADELPHIA — The NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers are finally starting to get more healthy.
Milwaukee activated 2018 NL MVP Christian Yelich and fellow outfielder Lorenzo Cain from the injured list and put both in the starting lineup for Monday night’s game at Philadelphia.
The Brewers made room for the two former All-Stars by sending slumping first baseman Keston Hiura and outfielder Tyrone Taylor to the alternate training site.
White Sox’s Robert could miss rest of year
CHICAGO — Luis Robert couldn’t put any weight on his right leg as he was helped off the field Sunday. A day later, the news was no less painful for the White Sox or their promising young center fielder. Robert could miss the remainder of the season after a scan Monday showed he has a torn right hip flexor. General manager Rick Hahn said there will be more consultations with specialists in the next few days to determine whether Robert needs surgery.
Dodgers’ May needs Tommy John surgery
CHICAGO — Dustin May will have Tommy John surgery next week, leaving the Los Angeles Dodgers without one of baseball’s top young pitchers for the rest of their title defense.
The 23-year-old May was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, a day after the right-hander winced in pain on the mound and was forced to leave a start at Milwaukee.
Hall of Fame accepts Alomar resignation
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — Baseball’s Hall of Fame has accepted Roberto Alomar’s resignation from the board of directors, chairman Jane Forbes Clark announced Monday. Alomar, who was elected to the board in 2019, submitted his resignation on Saturday following an allegation of sexual misconduct.
Marlins rookie draws 80-game suspension
MIAMI — Marlins rookie right-hander Paul Campbell was suspended 80 games on Monday after testing positive for an anabolic steroid in violation of Major League Baseball’s drug program. The suspension involving the performance-enhancing drug dehydrochlormethyltestosterone was effective immediately, MLB said.
AUTO RACING
3-time Indy 500 champ Bobby Unser dies
Bobby Unser, a three-time Indianapolis 500 winner and part of the only pair of brothers to win “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” has died. He was 87.
He died Sunday at his home in Albuquerque, N.M., of natural causes, The Indianapolis Speedway said Monday. Unser won the Indy 500 in 1968, 1975 and 1981. His younger brother, Al, is one of only three four-time Indy 500 winners in race history. The Unser family tradition stretched to Al Unser’s son, Al Unser Jr., who won the Indy 500 in 1992 and 1994.