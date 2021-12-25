HONOLULU — The Hawaii Bowl was canceled Thursday after Hawaii withdrew from its game against Memphis on the eve of the contest because of COVID-19, season-ending injuries and transfers. “We are disappointed our season has to end this way,” Hawaii coach Todd Graham said in a statement. “As competitive as we are and as much as we want to play the game, we cannot put the health and safety of our student-athletes at risk.” The game was scheduled for Friday at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. Hawaii athletic department spokesperson Derek Inouchi said about 30 players and staff recently tested positive for COVID-19. Cases have been surging in Honolulu for the past two weeks. Oahu’s seven-day average of new cases was 11 times higher on Thursday compared to Dec. 8 “The health and safety of our student-athletes is the most important part of this decision,” Hawaii athletic director David Matlin said in a statement. “The recent surge in COVID-19 cases has forced us to not participate in the game. We are disappointed for our players, coaches, and fans. ESPN and the EasyPost Hawaii Bowl staff did everything they could for us and we appreciate their valiant effort throughout the week. We want to thank the Memphis Tigers for making the long trip to Hawaii. We are disappointed we can’t compete on the football field.” The Hawaii Bowl is one of several postseason games ESPN owns and operates. “While we are disappointed that the bowl will not be played despite considerable efforts from our many stakeholders, sponsors, supporters, and volunteers who worked tirelessly to make this game a reality, we thank the University of Memphis and its fans for making the long trip, and we hope they were able to enjoy the unique experience that this event offers in the Aloha state,” ESPN said in a statement. Hawaii finished the season 6-7, getting into the bowl because there were no available 6-6 teams. Memphis finished 6-6.
UCF upsets Florida in Gasparilla Bowl
TAMPA, Fla. — Isaiah Bowser ran for 155 yards and two touchdowns, Ryan O’Keefe had 85 yards on seven receptions, and Central Florida earned Sunshine State bragging rights by beating Florida, 29-17, in the Gasparilla Bowl on Thursday night. UCF (9-4) took a 26-17 lead late in the third when Daniel Obarski made a 21-yard field goal and Mikey Keene threw a 54-yard scoring strike to O’Keefe in the span of about two minutes. Obarski then made it 29-17 on a 33-yarder with 2:41 to play. Florida quarterback Emory Jones, playing in his final game with the Gators before entering the transfer portal, completed 14 of 36 passes for 171 yards. He also ran for 62 yards.
Seahawks activate Lockett from COVID list
SEATTLE — Two days after he missed a game that revealed just how valuable he is to the Seattle Seahawks, receiver Tyler Lockett returned to practice Thursday after having been activated off the COVID-19/reserve list. Lockett went on the list a week ago along with running back Alex Collins. Both have been activated — Collins returned on Wednesday — and are available to play against the Bears on Sunday at Lumen Field.
Jags to be without 3 starters Sunday
The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without three starters Sunday against the New York Jets after the trio was placed on the COVID-19 list. Standout pass rusher Josh Allen, receiver Laviska Shenault and guard Ben Bartch were placed on the reserve list Saturday and won’t make the trip to New Jersey. Allen is unvaccinated and will be out at least 10 days, according to current NFL protocol. He also will miss the team’s Jan. 2 game at New England. BASKETBALL
Short-handed Bucks win again
DALLAS — Khris Middleton and the Milwaukee Bucks have won more than they’ve lost in five games with Giannis Antetokounmpo in the COVID-19 protocols, thanks to two wins in Texas on a back-to-back. Middleton scored 26 points and the Bucks beat the Dallas Mavericks, 102-95, on Thursday night with the superstar for each team sidelined because of COVID-19. While the Bucks were without their two-time MVP because of health and safety protocols, Luka Doncic sat for the first time for that reason for Dallas.
SEC, Big East alter scheduling policies
The Southeastern and Big East conferences on Thursday announced updates to their policies for basketball game postponements, cancellations and rescheduling that provides more leniency for teams that are unable to play because of spiking COVID-19 cases. The policies for both conferences establish that men’s and women’s teams will be required to play if seven scholarship athletes and one countable coaching staff member are available. The SEC gives teams the option to play with fewer players or coaches if they choose. If a team can’t play, both leagues say the game will be rescheduled or declared a no contest instead of a forfeit. The Mid-American Conference and Conference USA announced similar policies Thursday.
