CHICAGO — Chicago Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira spent the night in a hospital after he was leveled by Jacob Trouba during a 6-2 loss to the New York Rangers.
Team physician Michael Terry said Khaira was released Wednesday morning after undergoing “extensive testing.”
“Despite the significant injury, his prognosis is excellent, and we expect a full recovery,” Terry said in a news release. “At this point, it is too early to put a timeline on return to play.”
Khaira’s head was down as he gathered the puck in 6:10 into the second period Tuesday night. He looked up right as Trouba appeared to drive his right shoulder into Khaira’s chin.
The back of Khaira’s head bounced hard off the ice, and there was no sign of any movement from him as the Blackhawks and Rangers scuffled nearby.
A stretcher was wheeled onto the ice, and medical personnel worked on Khaira as each team looked on from the bench area. A handful of his teammates and the Rangers tapped the stretcher as Khaira was taken off.
FOOTBALL
REFORM, Ala. — Alabama authorities are investigating after former NFL player Glenn Foster Jr. died in custody following a high-speed chase that resulted in his arrest and then a fight involving officers in the county jail where he was being held.
The death of the 31-year-old former New Orleans Saints player was reported at a medical facility Monday in Northport, Ala., according to a statement emailed by Senior Alabama Trooper Reginal King.
While being handcuffed, Foster fought against a Pickens County deputy and a correctional officer, injuring the deputy’s nose and hand, according to court records obtained by The Associated Press.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Mark Pike, a Bills special teams standout during Buffalo’s AFC championship-winning runs in the 1990s, died Wednesday following a battle with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. He was 57. The Buffalo Bills announced Pike died after his condition worsened as a result of COVID-19 followed by a bout with pneumonia.
The Seahawks did indeed suffer a big loss Sunday despite beating the 49ers 30-23, as safety Jamal Adams — who signed a four-year, $70 million extension in August, making him the highest-paid player at his position in NFL history — will miss the rest of the season with a left-shoulder injury that will require surgery.
LINCOLN, Neb. — Mark Whipple was named Nebraska’s offensive coordinator on Wednesday, a day after he resigned from the same position at Pittsburgh.
Cornhuskers coach Scott Frost also announced the hiring of Chicago Bears assistant Donovan Raiola as offensive line coach.
BASKETBALL
CLEVELAND — Darius Garland scored 24 points and rookie power forward Evan Mobley had 16 points and nine rebounds, sending the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 115-92 win over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night.
Zach LaVine scored 23 points with nine assists for Chicago, which had its four-game win streak snapped. Lonzo Ball added 19 points and Nikola Vucevic had 18 points and 12 rebounds, but shot 8 for 23 from the field.
Matt Thomas on Wednesday became the fourth Chicago Bulls player to enter the league’s COVID-19 protocols. Thomas traveled to Cleveland with the team Tuesday night but was ruled out of Wednesday night’s game. Thomas will join teammates DeMar DeRozan (Dec. 6), Javonte Green (Dec. 3) and Coby White (Dec. 1), who tested positive in the last 8 days.
MIAMI — Caleb Martin scored a career-high 28 points on Wednesday to lead the Miami Heat to a 113-104 victory over the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks. Jrue Holiday led Milwaukee with 27 points, while Khris Middleton chipped in 20.
TENNIS
MELBOURNE, Australia — Not long after Serena Williams’ name was absent from the entry list for the Australian Open, she confirmed the obvious: the seven-time champion won’t play the 2022 edition of the season-opening major in January.
The 40-year-old Williams hasn’t played since retiring from her first-round match at Wimbledon with a right hamstring injury and her ranking has slipped to No. 41. She won the last of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles at the 2017 Australian Open, and was beaten in the semifinals this year by Naomi Osaka in straight sets.