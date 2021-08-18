DETROIT — The Detroit Pistons signed Luka Garza and Chris Smith to two-way contracts on Tuesday.
Detroit selected Garza, the AP national player of the year, with the No. 52 overall pick in the draft. The 6-foot-11, 235-pound center played well for the Pistons during the NBA Summer League, averaging 15 points and 9.6 rebounds. He averaged 24.1 points and 8.7 rebounds last season at Iowa.
The team signed Smith as an undrafted free agent, giving a player an opportunity after having a season-ending knee surgery last year at UCLA.
The 6-foot-9, 215-pound forward averaged 12.6 points and 6.4 rebounds in eight games last season. Smith averaged eight points over four seasons with the Bruins.
Bucks staying home for Christmas game
The Milwaukee Bucks are staying home for Christmas, which is becoming an annual perk for reigning NBA champions.
The NBA released the schedule for the Dec. 25 quintupleheader on Tuesday, and the Bucks will play host to the Boston Celtics in the second of the day’s games. It marks the eighth consecutive season in which the reigning champion has gotten to play at home for the holiday.
Also set for Christmas this year: Atlanta opens the day at New York, Golden State visits reigning Western Conference champion Phoenix, Brooklyn plays at the Los Angeles Lakers, and Dallas goes to Utah in the day’s finale.
Embiid signs $196M extension with 76ers
PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid has deep into the decade to try and win his first NBA championship with Philadelphia. Another big-money deal locked up, the All-Star nicknamed “The Process” wants to end his career a Sixers lifer.
The 76ers kept their trust in Embiid and signed the 7-footer to a multiyear contract that a person familiar with the situation said was a four-year, $196 million extension, taking him through the 2026-27 season.
Timberwolves get Beverley from Grizzlies
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves weren’t done with their offseason after all. On Tuesday they agreed to a trade that will bring veteran guard Patrick Beverley to Minnesota in exchange for forward Juancho Hernangomez and guard Jarrett Culver, a source confirmed.
The deal helps provide a backup point guard to D’Angelo Russell for the Wolves in Beverley after they dealt Ricky Rubio to Cleveland for Taurean Prince. Beverley, a 33-year-old who played with the Clippers last season, was traded for the second time in a few days.
FOOTBALL
Tebow’s comeback story ends, gets cut
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Tim Tebow’s NFL comeback is seemingly over.
The Jacksonville Jaguars waived Tebow today, parting with the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner who switched from quarterback to tight end in hopes of rejuvenating his pro football career. Tebow’s blocking ranged from awkward to awful in Jacksonville’s preseason opener against Cleveland on Saturday night, his 34th birthday.
Adams, Seahawks agree to 4-year extension
RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks signed safety Jamal Adams to a four-year contract extension Tuesday that is expected to make the former All-Pro the highest-paid safety in the NFL.
Adams was on the practice field for the first time this training camp after the deal was signed and announced by the team. NFL Network first reported the agreement, which is expected to be worth up to $70 million and includes $38 million guaranteed. Adams, 25, was acquired from the New York Jets in a massive trade last summer, a deal that cost Seattle two first-round picks.
BASEBALL
Woman says Bauer left her in pain, fear
LOS ANGELES — A woman seeking a five-year restraining order against Trevor Bauer testified Tuesday that her horror grew as bruises emerged and her pain surged the day after a sexual encounter in which she said the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher choked her into unconsciousness and punched her repeatedly.
The 27-year-old said she sent Bauer a picture of herself after returning home to San Diego.
“I could not believe what my face looked like,” she said under a second day of questioning from her attorney in Los Angeles Superior Court. “I wanted him to know what he’d done to me.”
Bauer, who has said through representatives that everything that happened between the two was wholly consensual, replied in a text message, “damn girl, are you OK?”
Ex-Pirates pitcher sentenced
GREENSBURG, Pa. — A former relief pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates was sentenced Tuesday to at least two years behind bars for statutory sexual assault and child pornography, among other charges, in a case involving a girl who was 13 when the encounters began.
Felipe Vazquez, 30, was sentenced to two to four years. He has already served almost two years in jail and will be eligible for a parole hearing one month after arriving in prison.