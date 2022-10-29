Here is a capsule look at today’s games of interest:
OKLAHOMA (4-3, 1-3) at IOWA STATE (3-4, 0-4)
Kickoff: 11 a.m.
TV: Fox Sports 1
Series record: Oklahoma leads, 78-7-2.
What’s at stake: No one would have imagined these teams would be a combined 1-7 in Big 12 play when they meet. The Sooners are looking to establish momentum after ending their first three-game losing streak since 1998 with a 52-42 home win over Kansas. Iowa State is looking for something positive after losing its four Big 12 games by a combined 14 points.
Key matchup: Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel vs. Iowa State secondary. Gabriel is the Big 12’s second-leading passer with 13 touchdowns against one interception and appears fully recovered from the concussion that kept him out of the loss to Texas. He threw for a season-high 403 yards against Kansas. The Cyclones are allowing fewer than 200 yards per game through the air but have not faced a passer the caliber of Gabriel.
Players to watch: Oklahoma RB Eric Gray leads the nation with his 7.2 yards per carry and is fourth in the Big 12 at 99.3 per game. He’s coming off a 176-yard game against Kansas. Iowa State QB Hunter Dekkers looks ready to match fellow left-hander Gabriel if this turns into a scoring contest. Dekkers threw for a career-high 329 yards against Texas and is completing nearly 68% of his passes for the season.
Facts & figures: Each of the last three meetings have been decided by seven points or less, with Oklahoma winning two. ... This marks the first time since 1999 that OU won’t be ranked when playing Iowa State. ... OU has scored at least 30 points in 37 of its last 39 true road games. ... The ISU defense is allowing 4.9 points and 115.4 yards in second halves. ... Cyclones and 2004 Purdue are the only teams since 1980 to have four straight conference losses by a combined 14 points or less.
NOTRE DAME (4-3) at No. 16 SYRACUSE (6-1)
Kickoff: 11 a.m.
TV: ABC
Series record: Notre Dame leads, 7-3.
What’s at stake: Syracuse is coming off its first loss of the season, a 27-21 setback at No. 5 Clemson, and the Orange cannot let that disappointment spoil what has been a special season so far. Notre Dame was ranked in the preseason then promptly lost its first two games. The Irish have since won four of five and are beginning a two-game stretch against ranked opponents — they host No. 5 Clemson in a week — that could make or break their season.
Key matchup: Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne against the Syracuse defense. Pyne, who has made five straight starts, is 93-of-146 passing for 1,077 yards and 12 touchdowns with three interceptions. He has led the Irish to road victories over North Carolina and BYU. The Orange are tied for sixth nationally in scoring defense, allowing 15.14 points per game.
Facts & figures: Syracuse has scored on 28 of 30 opportunities in the red zone. ... Notre Dame is 169-65-3 (.719) all-time against the ACC. ... Tucker has 2,820 yards rushing in his career and needs 50 more to move past James Mungro into fifth place on the school list. ...Notre Dame has been whistled for just 30 penalties this season, sixth fewest in the country, while the Orange have drawn 67 flags, 127th nationally.
NORTHWESTERN (1-6, 1-3) at IOWA (3-4, 1-3)
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m.
TV: ESPN2
Radio: WDBQ-FM 107.5
Series record: Iowa leads, 52-28-3.
What’s at stake: Iowa’s worst-in-the-nation offense has been low-hanging fruit for critics of coordinator Brian Ferentz after consecutive losses to Michigan, Illinois and Ohio State. Now they go against an opponent that’s lost 12 of its last 13 games and given up at least 31 points in four of its last six games. If the offense can show a flicker of life, this is a game that could help the Hawkeyes stave off their first losing season since 2012.
Key matchup: Northwestern RB Evan Hull vs. Iowa defense. The versatile Hull is the Wildcats’ most dependable offensive player. He can beat you running or catching the ball, and his 152.6 all-purpose yards per game rank second in the conference and sixth in the nation. Limiting him greatly enhances Iowa’s chances of winning.
Players to watch: Northwestern QB Brendan Sullivan made his first career start last week and all signs point to him getting the call against Iowa. Sullivan was 18 of 24 for 143 yards and a touchdown but he threw two interceptions in the second half. Iowa QBs Spencer Petras or Alex Padilla. Both practiced with the No. 1 offense this week, and the starter might not be revealed until pregame warmups. Petras has been ineffective, and Padilla hadn’t taken a snap this season before he started the second half against Ohio State.
Facts & figures: The visiting team has won four straight in the series. ... Iowa’s three defensive touchdowns lead the Big Ten and are third nationally. ... Northwestern’s 215 rushing yards against Maryland were its most against a Big Ten opponent since running for 411 against Illinois in 2020. ... Sam LaPorta became Iowa’s all-time leader in receptions by a tight end (131) when he caught six balls for 55 yards against Ohio State. LaPorta’s 1,462 receiving yards are third among Iowa tight ends.
No. 17 ILLINOIS (6-1, 3-1) at NEBRASKA (3-4, 2-2)
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m.
TV: ABC
Series record: Nebraska leads, 13-5-1.
What’s at stake: The Illini remain alone in first place in the Big Ten West with a win and falls in a three-way tie with Nebraska and Purdue with a loss. They’ve won five straight games and six of their first seven for the first time since the 2001 Sugar Bowl team. Nebraska is looking to go 3-2 under interim head coach Mickey Joseph and head into November in contention for the division title.
Key matchup: Illinois secondary vs. Nebraska QB Casey Thompson. The Illini lead the nation in pass efficiency defense, having intercepted 12 passes and allowed only two touchdowns through the air. Thompson’s interception rate of 3.83% (8 on 209 attempts) is worst among Big Ten quarterbacks who have started every game, and the 19 sacks he’s taken is third most in the league.
Facts & figures: Nebraska LB Nick Henrich, who has started the past four games, is out for the season with a knee injury. He was tied for fifth on the team in tackles despite missing two games. ... Illinois has won four straight against West opponents for the first time since the Big Ten went to the current divisions in 2014. ... Nebraska has lost 19 straight to Top 25 opponents since beating Oregon in 2016. ... Illinois is outscoring opponents 77-17 in second halves. ... Bret Bielema’s 11-8 start as Illinois’ coach is the best since John Mackovic was 12-6-1 over the 1988-89 seasons.
