NASCAR Daytona Auto Racing
Buy Now

Chris Buescher celebrates in Victory Lane with his crew members after winning a NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday night in Daytona Beach, Fla.

 Phelan M. Ebenhack The Associated Press

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Chris Buescher has become a NASCAR title contender in less than a month.

Buescher won the Cup Series regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday night, eliminating fan favorite Chase Elliott from playoff contention and sending Bubba Wallace into the postseason.

Recommended for you