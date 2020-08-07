IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa athletics department announced Thursday changes to football ticket sales and updated guidelines for the five football games scheduled to be played inside Kinnick Stadium in 2020.
Iowa’s five home Big Ten Conference games will be sold as single games and not as a season ticket, and capacity at Kinnick Stadium will be limited to 10-15,000 seats per game. Additional updates include:
• Main stand and premium seating in Kinnick Stadium will follow six-feet social distancing guidelines.
• Fans will be required to wear face coverings and additional mitigation strategies have been implemented.
• All tickets and parking passes will be mobile.
• University of Iowa students will have access to single-game tickets in the student section. The capacity will be limited and distribution plans are still being finalized.
• Parking lots will be restricted to 50 percent capacity and open four hours before kickoff.
To provide more access to the limited number of tickets, there will not be season tickets or season parking this year.
• New single-game prices will be announced soon and they will be priced by stadium section and game.
• Fans will select tickets in groups of two or four, socially distanced throughout the stadium.
• Seat locations will be best available at the time of purchase, by section.
• Parking will be sold on a single-game basis with one spot per account.
All information regarding tickets and Kinnick Stadium is posted at hawkeyesports.com/footballgameday.
ISU, UNLV agree to delay series
AMES, Iowa — Iowa State and UNLV have mutually agreed to delay their football game scheduled for Sept. 19, 2020 to Sept. 14, 2030 as a result of scheduling modifications by the Big 12 and Mountain West related to COVID-19.
The Cyclones will continue to play at UNLV’s Allegiant Stadium, also home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders, on Sept. 18, 2021 as initially contracted.
“We are pleased we were able to resolve this scheduling modification so quickly”, Pollard said. “We wanted to make sure our student-athletes and fans knew we are still planning to make the trip to Las Vegas next fall to play a football game in a brand new NFL stadium.”
Iowa State last played in Las Vegas in 2008.
“Playing in Las Vegas is like a regular season bowl game for our fan base,” Pollard said. “Amid all of our current challenges and uncertainties, it is exciting to have next year’s trip to look forward to. I am sure thousands of Cyclone fans will make the trip to Las Vegas.”
The schools have met five times previously on the gridiron and the Cyclones hold a 4-1 advantage.
“Coach Campbell feels that giving his players a chance to compete in an NFL stadium is a great opportunity for his team and I know he feels that Cyclone Nation will respond enthusiastically to provide a great environment for the game,” Pollard said.
Iowa State will announced future edits to its 2020 schedule as it is finalized.
Clemson tops USA Today preseason poll
Clemson is No. 1 in the USA Today coaches’ preseason poll for a second straight year.
The Tigers received 38 of 65 first-place votes in the poll released Thursday. Clemson is seeking its third national title in five years after losing 42-25 to LSU in last season’s championship game.
Ohio State, which lost 29-23 to Clemson in a Fiesta Bowl semifinal last year, is second in the poll and received 17 first-place votes. Alabama, Georgia and LSU round out the top five.
Alabama received four first-place votes. LSU got six while Georgia did not get a No. 1 vote.
Rounding out the top 10 are Oklahoma, Penn State, Florida, Oregon and Notre Dame. Oklahoma is seeking its fourth straight playoff berth after losing 63-28 to LSU in a Peach Bowl semifinal last year.
The preseason Associated Press Top 25 will be released Aug. 24.
No fans for Penn State home games
Penn State says it is not expecting to have fans at home football games this season, a decision forced by the pandemic that will cost the schools millions in revenue.
Athletic director Sandy Barbour said during a conference call she has taken a 15% pay cut on her salary.
Penn State has one of the largest stadiums in the country, holding more than 107,000 fans for big games. Students typically camp out in “Nittanyville” around the stadium leading into football Saturdays.
Statewide policies are limiting gatherings in Pennsylvania to fewer than 500 people. Barbour said if the policies change, plans for fans might as well.
In a letter to season ticket holders, Penn State provided options for this season, including refunds or making payments a donation to the school.
AUTO RACING
NASCAR driver Spencer Davis tests positive
NASCAR driver Spencer Davis says he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Friday night’s Truck Series race at Michigan International Speedway.
Davis said he tested positive Thursday and his team’s entry has pulled out of the Michigan race.
“I support the protocols in place by the CDC and NASCAR and plan on taking the correct steps to come back to the track,” Davis said.
Davis is 18th in the Truck Series standings after nine races.
BASKETBALL
Sixers awaiting word on Simmons’ knee
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons is seeking treatment options on his injured left knee, and the 76ers are unsure the extent of the issue or how many games the All-Star could miss.
Simmons left Philadelphia’s game against Washington on Wednesday midway through the third quarter because of injury, officially diagnosed as a suffered a subluxation of the left patella. A subluxation is a partial and temporary dislocation; the patella is the kneecap.
It’s not uncommon for such injuries to require a recovery time of several weeks, though the 76ers have yet to announce a timeline.