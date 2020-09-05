AMES, Iowa — Iowa State University’s decision to play football games at Jack Trice Stadium without fans this fall will have long-lasting financial implications, athletic director Jamie Pollard wrote in an open letter to fans on Friday.
Pollard said he will recommend to the university leadership team three options to address significant financial challenges to offset the lost revenue from home football games. They include layoffs and/or additional payroll reductions, eliminating sports and closing the C.Y. Stephens’ Auditorium on campus.
“The decision regarding fans at home football games clearly sparked considerable emotion throughout our community and fan base and I appreciate your candid feedback,” Pollard wrote. “I am writing today to follow-up on that decision. Our staff and I have worked very closely with President Wintersteen and her leadership team throughout the summer as we jointly developed plans for the 2020 fall season. As previously shared, the discussions always focused on trying to find a safe pathway forward while remaining mindful of the significant ramifications of our decisions.
“It is easy to have answers in challenging times but very difficult to have solutions. Now that we have an answer (no fans at football), we begin the painful process of identifying financial solutions to reconcile the impact of our decisions.”
Last week, Pollard shared with the Board of Regents a financial summary that projected a budget deficit of approximately $17.5 million even if the school permitted fans at football games, but that number swelled to $30 million without fans. Pollard said the athletic department cannot absorb that level of deficit and any deficit temporarily funded by the university must be re-paid by the athletics department over time.
Earlier this year, Iowa State implemented a 10% pay reduction for athletics department coaches and most department staff in reaction to projected revenue losses due to COVID-19. The reduction in pay extends through June 30, 2021. Pollard said the university suspended all bonuses/incentives for coaches this fiscal year. The two decisions saved the athletic department nearly $4 million. Pollard said he will now need to explore additional pay reductions for coaches and staff as well as the possibility of layoffs.
Pollard said the athletic department will begin the process of evaluating what sports, if any, could be eliminated to help solve the financial shortfalls. Any decision to drop a sport must take into account Federal Title IX laws. Pollard said dropping sports will not have a direct impact on the current financial challenges, because current scholarships and employment contracts would be honored. But, future annual savings from the elimination of sports could help pay the university back for any short-term funding provided to solve this year’s budget deficit.
Pollard said the university has been subsidizing Stephens’ Auditorium at a rate of nearly $1 million per year and the facility has deferred maintenance issues which would require $25-$50 million. Pollard recommends that C.Y. Stephens’ Auditorium be closed indefinitely and future shows cancelled.
“These are difficult times, but it is our reality,” Pollard wrote. “We fully recognize these options will spark further emotion in our campus community, fan base and department. That is why we worked so hard to do everything possible in order to have fans at football games. In the end, the decision was that the risks to the community were simply too great to have fans in attendance. We understand and support that decision. However, we now must face the challenges and consequences that stem from that decision.”