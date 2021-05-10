RALEIGH, N.C. — The brother of Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen was found dead at a North Carolina electrical substation on Sunday, authorities said.
The News & Observer reports that Tyrell Antar Cohen is believed to have died by electrocution while trying to climb power equipment, according to Wake County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Eric Curry. Curry said Tyrell Cohen fled the scene of a car accident in Raleigh early Saturday morning.
Police tried to locate the 25-year-old but couldn’t, so they called off the search. Cohen’s family filed a missing-person report with the police department Saturday night, according to Curry, and officers started looking for him again Sunday morning.
The sheriff’s office responded to a call shortly after 9 a.m. from a Duke Energy substation where an employee had discovered Cohen’s body, Curry said. Authorities do not suspect foul play, according to news releases from Wake County deputies and Raleigh police.
AUTO RACING
MONTMELÓ, Spain — Lewis Hamilton beat Max Verstappen in a thrilling duel to win the Spanish Grand Prix and increase his championship lead over his top rival on Sunday.
Mercedes’ use of two pit stops to give Hamilton fresher tires down the final stretch paid off and allowed him to overtake the Dutchman with six laps remaining. Hamilton followed his 100th career pole on Saturday by taking his 98th career win. He also tied Michael Schumacher’s mark of six victories at the Spanish Grand Prix.
HOCKEY
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets have mutually agreed to part ways with John Tortorella, the franchise’s winningest coach, following a six-year tenure, the team announced Sunday. The Blue Jackets went 227-166-54 under Tortorella, including a team-best 50-24-8 finish in 2016-17.
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes and coach Rick Tocchet have mutually agreed to part ways after four seasons. The announcement Sunday comes a day after the Coyotes missed the playoffs for the seventh time in eight seasons. Tocchet, who played 18 NHL seasons and previously coached at Tampa Bay, went 125-131-34 at Arizona.
GOLF
TENERIFE, Spain — Garrick Higgo matched Tiger Woods’ record to become joint quickest to three tournament wins since 1990 with victory at the Canary Islands Championship on Sunday. Higgo won by six shots over Maverick Antcliff.
The 21-year-old South African had a hole-in-one on his way to a 7-under 64 that secured him his third European Tour title — and second in three weeks. He matched Woods for the fewest number of events needed to claim three European Tour or PGA Tour wins since 1990. Playing in his 26th event, Higgo also is the fastest South African to three wins, not including majors.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alex Cejka won the Regions Tradition on Sunday in only his third PGA Tour Champions start, beating defending champion Steve Stricker with a birdie on the first hole of a playoff.
PATTAYA, Thailand — Ariya Jutanugarn shot a 9-under-par 63 in the final round to win the LPGA Thailand by one stroke on Sunday and become the first home winner of the tournament in 14 years. Jutanugarn’s overall total of 22 under 266 just edged out her fellow Thai Atthaya Thitikul, 18, who missed a four-foot birdie putt at the last hole to force a playoff.
VOLLEYBALL
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Rado Parapunov had 13 kills, seven digs, two blocks and three aces, and Hawaii won its first national championship in men’s volleyball with a dominating 25-21, 25-19, 25-16 victory over BYU on Saturday night.
GULF SHORES, Ala. — Sammy Slater dropped in a service ace to clinch the deciding match for USC and seal its 3-1 win over UCLA in the beach volleyball duals national championship on Sunday. USC (30-4) won its third NCAA beach volleyball title in its fourth championship appearance. The Bruins had won the previous two national titles in 2018 and 2019. Dubuque native Mac May played for UCLA at the time.
TENNIS
MADRID — Alexander Zverev continued his impressive form going into the French Open by winning his second Madrid Open title on Sunday. After beating top-seeded Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals and fourth-ranked Dominic Thiem in the semifinals, Zverev rallied to defeat Matteo Berrettini 6-7 (8), 6-4, 6-3 for his second title this season.