A limited number of fans, with arenas at 25% capacity, will be able to attend the men’s NCAA Tournament, including the Final Four.
The NCAA made the announcement on Friday. All tournament games will be played in Indiana, mostly in Indianapolis. The limited capacity will apply to all venues and include participants, essential staff and family members of each team. Plus a reduced number of fans will be in the stands.
Every fan will be required to wear a face covering and physically distance during the games. The decision for limited attendance because of COVID-19 was made after consulting with local authorities.
Last year, the NCAA Tournament was the first major sports championship canceled because of COVID-19.
Big Ten announces changes to Iowa schedule
The Big Ten Conference announced Friday adjustments to its men’s basketball schedule the last two weeks of the regular season. Two University of Iowa games have been rescheduled. The Hawkeyes’ contest at Michigan has been moved to Thursday, Feb. 25 (6 p.m. CT), while their home game against Nebraska has been rescheduled for Thursday, March 4 (time TBD).
BASEBALL
Happ beats Cubs in arbitration
MESA, Ariz. — Outfielder Ian Happ defeated the Chicago Cubs in baseball’s final salary arbitration case this year on Friday and will get a raise from $624,000 to $4.1 million.
Packers release LB Kirksey, OT Wagner
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers released linebacker Christian Kirksey and offensive tackle Rick Wagner, two of their main veteran free-agent additions from a year ago.
Releasing both players opens about $10 million in cap space. Kirksey, 28, started all 11 regular-season games he played this season for the Packers, and he started one of their two playoff contests. Wagner, 31, played all 16 regular-season games for the Packers and made nine starts at right tackle. He also started each of Green Bay’s two playoff games.
Broomfield returning to Cyclones
AMES, Iowa — Former Iowa State defensive back Deon Broomfield is returning to the Cyclones to coach the safeties, coach Matt Campbell announced Friday.
Wrestling
Badgers cancel dual with Hawkeyes
Due to health and safety concerns related to COVID-19, the Big Ten wrestling dual meet between Wisconsin and Iowa originally scheduled for Sunday has been canceled. The Hawkeyes recently returned to limited in-person activities.