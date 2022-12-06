Here is a capsule look at today’s games of interest:
IOWA (6-1) vs. No. 17 DUKE (8-2)
Site: Madison Square Garden, New York
Time: 8:30 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Radio: WDBQ-FM 107.5
Bottom line: The Duke Blue Devils square off against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Madison Square Garden in New York City as part of the Jimmy V Classic. Duke scores 72.2 points and has outscored opponents by 13.5 points per game. Iowa is seventh in the Big Ten shooting 34.4% from downtown.
Top performers: Kyle Filipowski is shooting 43.4% and averaging 15.2 points for the Blue Devils. Jeremy Roach is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers for Duke. Kris Murray is shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawkeyes, while averaging 21 points and 10.6 rebounds. Patrick McCaffery is averaging 12.9 points for Iowa.
No. 16 ILLINOIS (6-2) vs. No. 2 TEXAS (6-0)
Site: Madison Square Garden, New York
Time: 6 p.m.
Bottom line: The Texas Longhorns play the Illinois Fighting Illini at Madison Square Garden as part of the Jimmy V Classic. Texas is ninth in the Big 12 shooting 28.9% from downtown. The Fighting Illini are 6-1 in non-conference play. Illinois ranks fourth in the Big Ten allowing 60.5 points while holding opponents to 37.5% shooting.
Top performers: Tyrese Hunter is shooting 54.4% and averaging 16.0 points for the Longhorns. Marcus Carr is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers for Texas. Terrence Shannon Jr. is averaging 19.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Fighting Illini. Dain Dainja is averaging 11.1 points and 6.1 rebounds for Illinois.
TOLEDO (5-3) at NORTHERN IOWA (3-4)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
TV: ESPN+
Bottom line: Toledo visits the Northern Iowa Panthers after JT Shumate scored 20 points in Toledo’s 80-73 loss to the George Mason Patriots. The Panthers have gone 3-0 in home games. Northern Iowa averages 10.6 turnovers per game and is 2- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents. The Rockets have gone 0-1 away from home. Toledo ranks seventh in the MAC with 32.0 rebounds per game led by Setric Millner Jr. averaging 7.9.
Top performers: Bowen Born is shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 21.7 points. Tytan Anderson is shooting 46.2% and averaging 13.4 points for Northern Iowa. Rayj Dennis averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Rockets, scoring 17.6 points while shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc. Shumate is averaging 18.9 points for Toledo.
No. 22 MARYLAND (8-0, 1-0) at WISCONSIN (6-2, 0-0)
Time: 8 p.m.
TV: ESPN2
Radio: WPVL-AM 1590
Bottom line: Maryland takes on the Wisconsin Badgers after Jahmir Young scored 24 points in Maryland’s 71-66 victory against Illinois. The Badgers are 2-1 on their home court. Wisconsin scores 66.4 points while outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game. Maryland is eighth in the Big Ten with 35.0 rebounds per game.
Top perfomers: Tyler Wahl is scoring 14.5 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Badgers. Chucky Hepburn is averaging 12.5 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 37.1% for Wisconsin. Hakim Hart averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Terrapins, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 51.9% from beyond the arc. Donta Scott is averaging 15.4 points and six rebounds for Maryland.
